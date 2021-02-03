The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is embarking on a feasibility study for an ADA-compliant accessible pedestrian path looping around the perimeter of the upper half of the Rappahannock County Park and among the recreational facilities.
The project scope includes two pedestrian loops totaling nearly one-half mile in length plus a platform overlooking the Rush River.
This is the third project in the RCRFA’s goal of making the Park more accessible for persons with mobility issues. The first project, in 2019, installed two accessible parking spaces and a walkway to the pavilion. The second project, already under contract, will provide accessible restroom facilities that will be open year-round.
Racey Engineering, PLLC of Luray has been awarded the contract for the feasibility study and preliminary engineering, based on their strong portfolio of similar paths and greenways they have designed. In the coming months, Racey’s team will analyze existing site conditions, note the locations of park facilities and identify critical areas that would need to be addressed during detailed design, permitting, and construction.
Racey will review applicable zoning and development ordinances, ADA accessibility guidelines, Virginia stormwater management requirements and other applicable documents to determine project requirements and design parameters. The final report to the RCRFA will include a design basis with anticipated project costs and schedules for two different path routings with different widths and different surface materials. Their findings will be presented at the April 8, 2021 RCRFA Board meeting. The public is invited to attend.
To optimize project development and execution, the RCRFA intends to involve Racey Engineering in all future phases of path development. Phase 2 will build on the feasibility study results, perform detailed engineering for the selected path routing and prepare construction packages for bidding. During Phase 3 (construction), Racey may be involved in the construction oversight and project services. Actual path construction would be performed by a construction contractor selected by the RCRFA via sealed competitive bids.
More details about the proposed path can be found on the County’s BoardDocs website and search under Documents for the Request for Proposal.
The project is jointly funded by a Technical Assistance Grant from the PATH Foundation and the Rappahannock County Park Foundation.
The RCRFA manages the Rappahannock County Park. Its mission is to create and maintain a public space for recreational use by citizens of all ages and abilities.
