This year marks Piedmont Environmental Council’s 50th anniversary, and president Chris Miller said that thanks to “relentless incrementalism,” the organization has been able to work with its nearly 3,000 partners to help communities with conservation efforts.
“We get information out to landowners or put together partnerships that can … make good ideas happen faster, and I think that's what we've done over and over again,” Miller said. “We call it relentless incrementalism. If you think about our communities, it's a lot of people ... and so it's a lot of outreach, a lot of a lot of discussions, but when that works, it's such a great thing.”
Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is a nonprofit organization that serves a nine county region in Virginia, including Rappahannock County, and works with communities and landowners to conserve land, protect air and water quality, build transportation networks, promote sustainable energy choices and restore wildlife habitat, according to their website.
Miller has been serving as PEC president since 1996, and he said when PEC became incorporated 50 years ago in 1972, the organization was comprised mostly of families and community members across the nine counties, along with a growing number of environmental experts.
In the late nineties during a project spearheaded by Miller, he said they learned there was more the organization could do on a grassroots level. Miller’s first major project at PEC was with the Disney’s America campaign, trying to push Disney to rethink its plans for a theme park in Haymarket. After a years-long effort in informing the public of potential environmental impacts of a theme park, Disney canned the project.
“What we learned during Disney was that there was so much more we could do if we worked at communications and grassroots organizing and making sure that our outreach was steady and continual,” Miller said.
Since then, PEC has been working on expanding that model. Miller said the idea was to create an organization “that works at the local level, a very granular level of individual properties,” how that county fits into a larger region and how that region fits into the state of Virginia. Miller said they’ve raised resources to have localized staffing and advisory boards at each county and project level to enforce accountability.
Laura O’Brien is one PEC employee working on conservation projects at a local level, and was hired in December 2021 as the new Rappahannock County Field Representative. O’Brien moved to Virginia after graduating from college in New York and said she found herself driving to Rappahannock each week to explore the Shenandoah area.
“As I've slowly but surely gotten to know the rest of the PEC service region and Northern Virginia, it's just become even more evident how unique Rappahannock is, and its commitment to maintaining that unique character,” O’Brien said. “It's just become more and more apparent the extent to which it really is a unique and special place, and that's not by accident. It's the result of a lot of intentional work being done by the folks who live there and the organizations who operate there.”
Miller said PEC plays a “catalytic role” in Rappahannock County, working with people at Shenandoah National Park, the U.S. Department of Interior and local landowners to push along projects. He said people in Rappahannock County “have a lot of their own ideas,” and that there always seems to be “a genius of some sort” in conversations about conservation.
“You have a lot of folks that are very far apart in terms of their politics, but they agree on beauty, they agree on the quality of life that we have, and the people see so much positive happenings even though there are tensions underneath,” Miller said. “It’s something that is really, really inspiring for us.”
PEC projects in Rappahannock County have included efforts to help landowners purchase fencing to prevent agricultural runoff on cattle farms into nearby waterways and working to increase public access to walking trails in Sperryville. O’Brien is currently working on a handful of local projects in the county, many involving protecting streams and waterways with other local organizations, like Friends of the Rappahannock.
A major effort of PEC in recent years was working to ensure Eldon Farms, one of the largest undivided landholdings in the mid-Atlantic, would continue to be preserved when the Woodville property went on the market in 2019. The 7,000-acre property has since been purchased by county resident Chuck Akre under the promise that the land will be conserved.
Miller said it’s “comforting” to know that the property was bought by a family who believes in PEC’s vision of conservation. Akre said he hired two firms to conduct agricultural and biological surveys of the property to collect information and guide any progress moving forward and expects to receive those surveys this week. Akre said cattle operations will continue on the farm.
Eldon Farms is the “anchor” of some smaller streams that feed into the Rappahannock River, and Miller said he hopes to improve those buffer regions in the next five years.
Working with local governments
Former Rappahannock County Administrator John McCarthy said that when he retired from county government in 2016 after 28 years, it was not his intention to serve on the board of an organization like PEC. After working on various projects with PEC in Warrenton where he was living, he said a “courtship began” and he eventually agreed to serve on the PEC board in 2017 as theSenior Advisor & Director of Strategic Partnerships.
McCarthy said his role in the organization is versatile, but he often serves as the “local government whisperer” for projects and issues between PEC and localities. McCarthy said he had a lot of interactions with PEC during his time in Rappahannock County government, some confrontational, like when PEC opposed the construction of a cell tower in 2001.
While PEC was acting “combative rather than collaborative,” McCarthy said, he eventually convinced Sprint and other stakeholders to work with PEC and other environmental groups that were opposed to the cell tower.
“One of the things I can provide to PEC is the fact that I worked in government for 30 plus years, so I know the pressures that are brought to bear on local elected officials and local appointed officials and can help communicate in a language that they understand, maybe [better] than an advocacy organization typically brings to the table,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said groups like PEC provide a capacity to local governments that they don’t always have, including opportunities for grant funding, advocacy and project management. PEC was able to provide funds to help subsidize farmers who wanted to build fencing to keep their cattle out of the roads and waterways.
“At this point in my life, I'm the first to admit that government does some things well, and other things terribly,” he said. “The nonprofit world does some things well, and other things terribly. The business world does some things well, and other things terribly. But if the three of them can get together and pull in the same direction, a lot of great stuff can happen.”