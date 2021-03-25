What should you do if you run across ‘abandoned’ baby wildlife?
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has taken in a baby river otter found near a low water bridge in Luray. When its mother did not return, a Page County Sheriff’s deputy rescued the infant and it was transferred to the center in Boyce.
The river otter baby is only about three weeks old and his eyes have not yet opened. “We expect his eyes to open in the next two weeks or so,” said Jennifer Riley, director of veterinary services at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. “He eats eight times a day right now and is a very fussy eater, so his care is very labor intensive.”
BRWC has a call out to other wildlife centers within the state to see if any others have baby river otters. River otters have special cage requirements and are social animals so it is important to eventually get this baby placed somewhere where they have other otters and species-specific cages.
During each spring baby season, the wildlife center takes in over 1,000 rescued babies. While this river otter was clearly abandoned and in need of rescue, many of the babies that are brought to BRWC are not. “Unfortunately, people have great intentions but they don’t always realize that mom is nearby and will return,” explained Riley. “Many wild babies do not need human assistance and should be left so their moms may return and care for them.”
“If you are unsure about whether or not a baby needs help, call us. We can advise finders on when and how to attempt reuniting babies with their parents.” Riley said.
“While people mean well, often they’re essentially abducting a healthy baby from its parents,” Riley continued. She also said that, if you find any animal in need, call BRWC before interfering. In many cases, re-nesting or reuniting may be the best option.
The old wives’ tale that animal mothers will not accept babies after being touched is not true either. “Mothers will still take back their babies,” said Riley, “but we recommend that you wear gloves and use towels or other barriers to prevent disease spread from you to the babies or vice versa.”
For more information, visit www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.