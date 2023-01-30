2023-01-lions-bench-1.jpg

 A bench across from the County Courthouse campus.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

What will 600,000 plastic bags get you? Thirteen plastic outdoor benches. That’s according to the Rappahannock Lions Club which launched its highly successful plastic bag recycling program a little over a year ago.

The program is supported by Trex, a plastics recycling company which converts waste polyethylene plastic into benches, decking and other recycled products. Trex sponsors the program in communities and schools where participating organizations can receive a free bench made from recycled plastic for every 500 pounds of plastic bags and films they collect.

Benches1.jpg

The Rappahannock Lions Club has created 13 benches across the county out of recycled plastic bags.
Benches2.jpg

Left to right: Garry Giebel, Jim Manwaring, and Willie Shanks, manager of Flatwood disposal facility.

