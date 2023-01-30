What will 600,000 plastic bags get you? Thirteen plastic outdoor benches. That’s according to the Rappahannock Lions Club which launched its highly successful plastic bag recycling program a little over a year ago.
The program is supported by Trex, a plastics recycling company which converts waste polyethylene plastic into benches, decking and other recycled products. Trex sponsors the program in communities and schools where participating organizations can receive a free bench made from recycled plastic for every 500 pounds of plastic bags and films they collect.
“We are closing in on collecting 7,000 pounds of plastic bags and other plastic films,” said Jim Manwaring, the club’s secretary, who coordinates the program for the Lions. “That’s a whopping amount of plastic from a small county like ours. We could have never done this without the participation of our partner nonprofit organizations in the county.”
Rappahannock County organizations who have participated in the program and have received or are in line to receive benches include Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, RappFLOW, Rapp at Home, Rappahannock County Garden Club, Rappahannock County Park Foundation, Food Pantry, Friends of the Library, Knights of Columbus, Castleton Volunteer Fire Company, Rappahannock County High School LEO Club, and Wakefield Country Day School LEO Club.
“If you take a look around the county park, the library grounds, near the courthouse or other locations about the county you’ll notice these benches which have donated by our partners,” said Garry Giebel, the Lions’ immediate past president who initiated the program. “This is a great way for community groups to participate in a worthwhile recycling program that keeps plastic bags off the roadways while earning a bench they can place at the location of their choice.”
Plastic bags and films are deposited by residents at special receptacles located at the Flatwood and Amissville waste disposal facilities where they are eventually hauled by Lions’ volunteers to the Warrenton recycling facility.
“It is easy for organizations to participate in the program,” said Manwaring. “All they have to do is sign up with Trex. Once 500 pounds of plastic film is collected in their name they qualify for a bench. The Lions Club handles the weighing and hauling, courtesy of Irwin Opitz who donated a trailer.”
