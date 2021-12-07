Look up into a twilit sky, and you’re likely to see a tiny silhouette fluttering across the dusk. Evoking fear in some, and fascination in others, the bat has a storied reputation. Here in Virginia, 17 bat species take to the skies (residents can rest assured that the Vampire Bat is not among them). Among these are three federally listed endangered species: Gray Bats, Indiana Bats, and Virginia Big-Eared bats.
Bats in our state range in size from the Little Brown Bat, with a 10-inch wingspan, to the conveniently named Big Brown Bat, which can be nearly twice the size. Despite that disparity, neither weighs more than an ounce. Famous for nesting in caves, these nocturnal creatures are also found in barns, church steeples and attics, while some even nest under the shaggy bark of Shagbark Hickories. They are present throughout the state and their role in the ecosystem directly benefits human populations, so why is it that bats have such a spooky reputation?
So how do these fuzzy little disease vectors help us out? The answer lies in their unique hunting style, known as echolocation. The adaptation of extremely sensitive hearing coupled with the bat’s piercing call helps it to locate prey in complete darkness, by bouncing sound off of flying insects. The technique is incredibly effective: a single Little Brown Bat was recorded eating 600 mosquitos in a single hour. Their prolific hunting helps out with much more than itchy ankles; the National Park Service estimates that bats perform 3.7 billion dollars worth of pest control each year, by eating the insects that consume agricultural crops. Not only is it important to protect these animals for their unique biology, it’s just good business sense.
Which brings us to a worrying problem: across North America, bat populations are in decline. This is due to White Nose Syndrome, a mysterious illness known to take out entire colonies of bats. Originating in upstate New York, this fungal pathogen spread rapidly across the eastern United States. In response, many parks shut down access to cave systems where bats were known to roost.
This action was not intended to protect cavern visitors, but rather, to protect bats; many suspect that the pathogen is transmitted by clinging to the gear of cave-goers. Researchers are still working to determine better ways of preventing outbreaks, but for now, it’s best that both bats and humans respect each other from a distance.
Beyond their associations with the vampire myth, bats are feared for their reputation as disease vectors. This reputation is not unearned; with large numbers living in tight quarters, it’s easy for diseases to spread throughout their populations. As such, it’s important to be very careful when interacting with bats, as it is possible for them to transmit diseases such as rabies to humans.
While only a tiny percentage of bats are shown to have rabies, it’s still very important to exercise caution or call a professional if you come in contact with a bat. Not only that, but moving bats away from where they were found is restricted under Virginia State law, and interacting with any of the three endangered bat species in the state is strictly limited by federal law. It’s always important to learn everything you can before handling a bat problem.
As the world’s only flying mammal, bats have earned their air of mystery. But if we take the time to learn what we can, humans can help build a relationship that’s best for both us and these ethereal insectivores. If you’re interested in learning more about bats and what you can do to help them, visit the website for the White Nose Syndrome Response Team, a division of the US Fish and Wildlife Service: www.whitenosesyndrome.org
The writer is an environmental science master’s student at George Mason University. Before enrolling in graduate school, he was a field researcher studying forest ecology with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal.