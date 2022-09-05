Copy of Pollinator-1-web.jpg

Mountain Vista Governor's School students are out in the field at the Rappahannock County landfill collecting data.

 Courtesy photo

Nonprofit aims to rehabilitate Rappahannock landfill by planting pollinators

A Virginia nonprofit has partnered with Rappahannock County officials and Mountain Vista Governor’s School to rehabilitate the old county landfill by planting native pollinator and wildlife habitats to fend off invasive species.

Pollinator_2-1-web.jpg

Students outline a place where they hope to plant pollinators.

