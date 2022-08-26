A 2021 state law linked Virginia vehicle emissions standards to California as part of efforts to combat climate change

California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. 

