In Rappahannock County this year, one citizen dominated the conversation.
Chuck Akre, a nationally recognized asset manager by career, first made waves with his ongoing efforts in the Town of Washington to build Rush River Commons, which is expected to become Rappahannock’s first mixed-use development featuring more affordable housing and space for community organizations. More recently, he’s pledged a $3.5 million donation to help bring universal broadband to the county.
Both of those sweeping initiatives aren’t without controversy. But his mid-year “conservation purchase” of what’s one of Rappahannock’s most treasured pastoral landscapes, the 7,100-acre Eldon Farms that for years many feared would fall into the hands of real estate developers, can hardly be questioned.
Akre spent $27.6 million of his own fortune, according to a deed recorded at the county courthouse (below the approximately $55 million price advertised last year), with the intention of preserving the landscape, one of the largest undivided landholdings in the mid-Atlantic, beyond his lifetime with commitment from his children to ensure it remains largely unaltered for generations to come.
“We had an employee luncheon, kind of a Christmas lunch, last week and Chuck sat there with all the employees in the office and he said, ‘Imagine in 100 years sitting in this building and looking out over this … this will look the way it looks today’ … I think that’s pretty impressive,” longtime Eldon Farms Manager John Genho recounted in an interview.
For Genho, Akre’s purchase provides a clear direction for the future of Eldon that places conservation front and center, he said.
Akre’s love for the land was born out of his fox hunting hobby, according to his wife, Dee Akre. She said that about a decade ago the family came to realize they needed a plan for how to distribute her husband’s wealth and identified ecology and conservation as chief priorities to invest in where they now live in Virginia’s northern piedmont, but also in Maine where they own property.
In the words of this newspaper's former publisher, Walter Nicklin, who also has a home on Maine’s mid-coast: “Like Rappahannock County, the rocky coast of Maine’s Penobscot Bay must rank among the world’s most beautiful and desirable places to live. Here Chuck Akre has also created an enormous but invisible footprint — that is, he is leaving it a better place than he found it.”
He continued, “In addition to protecting many shoreline acres from future development, he is a major benefactor to the Islands Institute, whose mission is to preserve working waterfronts and traditional Maine ways of life under constant threat from newcomers, tourists, and environmental degradation.”
Before moving to Rappahannock, the Akres lived in Fauquier County on the Rappahannock County line. As relative newcomers to Rappahannock, it wasn’t until after Akre purchased Eldon Farms that the family came to understand what preserving the massive tract of land truly meant to many residents, Dee Akre said.
“We got probably 40 to 50 personal notes, phone calls [that] brought me, brought Chuck, our group, to tears … we had no clue how afraid people were of the possibility of development,” she said.
An enduring commitment
The Akres have long been stewards of the region, investing time and resources into organizations, including The Piedmont Environmental Council, whose mission is to promote and protect the natural resources and rural economy of the Virginia piedmont. Preservation of Eldon Farms was one of the organization’s top five priorities, John McCarthy, who formerly served as a Rappahannock County administrator and now acts as PEC’s senior advisor and director of strategic partnerships, said earlier this year.
“He talks up conservation as an ethos,” McCarthy said of Akre. “He encourages his friends and neighbors to do the same on their property. The best behavior I ever expect out of anybody is that they do something out of their own self-interest. And when there are people who come along and do something that’s in the self-interest of future generations beyond them, that’s worthy of extolling the virtues of.”
“Chuck has done that time and time again. He’s not going to see the long-term conservation benefits of a lot of the things he’s done. But he believes in a future and is trying to make it better,” he said.
McCarthy is equally confident in the Akre children’s commitment to continue conserving the property after the 77-year-old passes.
“The ongoing efforts he’s made, the people he’s consulted with, the collaborative effort he’s made to include other people — all of the people who worked at Eldon [and] all the people who know anything about Eldon, just goes to show he’s going to make this an ongoing family commitment,” he said. “His kids are just as engaged in this as he is. It’s clearly a labor of love for him. It shows how much he cares about Rappahannock and the people in it.”
‘A buy-and-hold proposition’
Despite Akre’s development efforts in Washington, McCarthy feels that he isn't a developer in the traditional sense of the term. McCarthy, and some others around Rappahannock, make a distinction: developers have a profit motive — Akre doesn’t, they say.
“When he buys land, it’s a buy-and-hold proposition. The hold is going to take some different forms as to what makes the most sense, but it’s going to be with a sensitive concern about what the land is and how it is related to the community around it,” McCarthy said.
“He’s never going to make a nickel on Rush River Commons,” McCarthy added.
Genho, who meets with Akre weekly to discuss business at Eldon Farms, argued that Akre’s purchase of the property and development of Rush River Commons complement one another as avenues of conservation. Rush River helps preserve life in Washington, he said, by allowing the community the opportunity to thrive through its inclusion of additional workforce housing, which many argue is lacking countywide, and shared spaces.
And while some suspect Akre’s efforts to be purely self-aggrandizing, Genho disagrees: “My sense is that Chuck has been wildly successful and he has no need to kind of stroke his ego anymore … I really think this is his home. This is where he wants to live and he wants to make sure where he lives is a nice community.”
The efforts of Akre, typically bolstered by his family’s help, are done by taking into account “the bigger picture” of challenges facing the county, Dee Akre said, including the battle for preserving open landscapes.
“This is the grandeur that he incorporates. We are the worker bees, he’s the dreamer,” she said of her family’s role in Akre's affairs. “... And so to dream big and think that you could possibly curtail growth or curtail growth that you didn’t want so see … he fought long and hard. He negotiated back and forth for quite a while [with Eldon’s former owner].”
The property’s previous owners, the Chicago-based Lane family, originally had a short list of between 15 and 20 potential buyers for Eldon from around the world who they thought may be interested, but they were surprised to learn that Akre, who lived in the county, was interested, according to Arthur Schiller, president of Lane Industries and an attorney who oversaw activities at the property under the Lanes.
Schiller worked closely with Akre for 15 months leading up to the property’s sale, he said. The first 10 months of that time were spent educating Akre to cultivate his interest before they ever began haggling prices. He and Akre spent hours exploring “every inch” of the property, he said.
“His interest, his curiosity, his willingness to take that kind of time is one of the things that began to cement him as a leading candidate for the Lane family,” Schiller said, noting that the Lanes never intended to pass down the land to somebody who planned to develop it.
Akre, according to Schiller, was a straight shooter, unlike others in the real estate industry.
“Chuck doesn’t screw around. He doesn’t joke. He doesn’t kid. He doesn’t bluff … often in real estate you’re dealing with deal makers — Chuck’s not a deal maker. He’s an analyst at heart,” Schiller said.
“While this was an emotional buy for he and his family, in the end we dealt with a very analytical, cool and collected fellow — again, which is sort of different in much of the real estate world where you’re dealing often with speculators or with developers or other people who always are looking to see what isn’t there, as opposed to what is there. Chuck took the time to see what was there, which is what I think made this deal happen.”
Why we chose Akre as Citizen of the Year
For the past 43 years, this community newspaper has recognized a fellow resident who has done good — above and beyond — for this community. These individuals’ contributions came in all forms but, universally, made Rappahannock better because of their positive passion for this special place.
It’s always a hard choice to make. Rappahannock County is blessed with a wildly outsized number of people, in private and in public, who do wonderful things to better the lives of their neighbors and our Rappahannock neighborhood.
In this small place we call home, there’s one big truth — and perhaps only one big truth — nearly all of us agree on: The unparalleled natural beauty that surrounds us is a vital part of our community’s soul. As 2021 opened, 7,100 acres of Rappahannock’s most bucolic landscape was clouded with uncertainty. Eldon Farms, where the possibility of development was long feared, sat on the market awaiting a buyer.
In June, Chuck Akre and his family stepped up. Eldon’s new stewards promised to “protect this remarkable working landscape” for future generations. Given Akre’s long record of supporting preservation projects, we have no reason to doubt his commitment.
So, what about Akre’s other project, Rush River Commons? We’re not making a judgement about this proposal — that’s not what this year’s recognition is about. Rush River and the related boundary change efforts are ongoing news stories, which we have covered from the start and will continue to do so, dispassionately.
Even some of the most ardent critics of Rush River Commons praise Akre’s “conservation purchase” of Eldon. For this reason, we recognize our Citizen of the Year — and we’ll continue to cover his other endeavors without fear or favor.
Dennis Brack
Publisher