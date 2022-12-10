Every year the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District celebrates the ingenuity, commitment and hard work of citizens in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Greene counties who further the mission of conservation and natural resource management.
In Rappahannock this year, three very special individuals were recipients of awards. The 2022 Clean Water Farm Award for Rappahannock County went to Meredith Bolton and Daniel Brecht, owners and operators of Brecht’s Farm. Sarah Moore, an educator at Rappahannock County High School, received the Teacher of the Year award.
CSWCD, a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, was founded in 1939 by citizens concerned about soil and water conservation. It is the largest of 47 conservation districts in the state and serves an area covering 1,445 square miles with about 111,000 constituents.
CSWCD provides agricultural cost share through the Best Management Practices Program, technical assistance for landowners regarding conservation and natural resource management and reviews site plans for erosion and sediment control and stormwater management. CSWCD also provides educational programs for classrooms, homeschool, Scout, civic and garden groups.
Their four-pronged mission includes programs for natural resource issues, agricultural, education, and residential cost share programs.
Stephanie DeNicola-Turner has been the district’s Education Information Coordinator for almost 18 years. David H. Massie is a Conservation Specialist III/Cost Share Program Manager.
Both of these staff members are integral in the operation of the CSWCD. “As staff we’re honored to recognize landowners and grateful for allowing us to achieve our mission,” DeNicola-Turner says.
“Historically, streams were the only source of water for the livestock, and Daniel and Meredith wanted to protect the farms water quality and establish riparian buffers which would stabilize the eroded streambanks,” Massie relates. “CSWCD eventually came up with a whole farm conservation plan and decided it would be best to split the plan into two phases, which turned out to be a great idea. They wanted to do the work themselves to gain experience and save money. Meredith and Daniel have been exceptional partners in the district’s efforts to implement conservation practices and are great examples of two hardworking individuals who strive to protect the soil and water resources of their farm.”
Sarah Moore, recipient of the Teacher of the Year award, started the Rappahannock Farm to Table program. She “worked with our office to get a 2,000+ gallon cistern to use for the greenhouse and always works to have hands-on activities with her students,” DeNicola-Turner says.
Moore started this natural resource program in Virginia and now is a consultant statewide to meet the needs of providing water at the schools for greenhouses to take pressure off high school wells. She advises on models and provides students with hands-on horticulture education nurturing students with valuable environmental science and biology rather than in classroom Powerpoint presentations.
“We have a record amount of agricultural cost share funds so if landowners are interested in installing Best Management Practices like those at Brecht’s Farm, they can contact us,” according to DeNicola-Turner. “We can also offer free technical assistance with no obligation to participate in programs.”
For more information: Contact davidm@culpeperswcd.org, stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, culpeperswcd.org