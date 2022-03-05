Each year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District awards up to $4,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field.
These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves — Rappahannock, Culpeper, Greene, Madison and Orange counties.
Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program in an area that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field.
In awarding scholarships priority will be given to graduating high school seniors, but current undergraduate and graduate students will also be considered. Consideration will be given primarily to achievement and demonstrated interest in natural resources.
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District also offers up to four scholarships for area students to attend summer camp.
Camp Woods & Wildlife (formerly Holiday Lake Forestry Camp) Returning to Holiday Lake 4-H Education Center within the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest on June 20-24. Students ages 13-16 are eligible for this camp, which is coordinated by the Virginia Department of Forestry. Topics include sustainable forest management practices, timber harvesting and reforestation. Applications are due April 1.
Youth Conservation Camp July 10-16 at Virginia Tech. Students in grades 9-12 for the current school year are eligible for this camp, which is coordinated by the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Topics include lake ecology, fisheries management, forestry and wildlife issues. Applications are due to Culpeper SWCD by March 29.
