Shenandoah National Park Trust mounts efforts to increase financial aid for park
The Shenandoah National Park Trust is working to grow and evolve its relationship with the park by expanding financial contributions and addressing large-scale issues that threaten the preserve, including climate change.
The Charlottesville-based trust, a philanthropic group founded in 2004 to support the park, has spent much of its existence undergoing several significant initiatives that help Shenandoah National Park spread its wings outside the confines of a relatively small federally allocated $30 million budget. Moving forward, they hope to invest in “long-lasting changes” to the park, according to trust Executive Director Jessica Cocciolone.
“The key is we really just sort of touch every aspect of the park and are really trying to help it last forever and be flexible and innovative to the changes ahead of it,” Cocciolone said in an interview. “And there’s a lot of stresses between visitors … and warming temperatures, [which] are really impacting our park. Without investment, the park is not going to be able to … be as adaptive to these changes.” She said they’re in talks with park officials to formulate a clear set of goals the Trust can help fund to adapt to climate change.
An immediate threat posed by climate change, specifically rising temperatures, is the habitat of the Shenandoah salamander, which is native to the park at cooler, high elevations, according to Sperryville resident and trust Board of Trustees Vice Chair Patti McGill Peterson. The amphibian was listed by the federal government as an endangered species in 1989, according to the National Park Service.
After fixed costs, including staffing, the park is left with only about $1 million to spend on enrichments, as well as necessary maintenance to critical amenities and conservation. While amid the pandemic the number of park visitors has grown, funding hasn’t followed suit.
Thanks to the trust, the park officials are able to leverage private dollars more flexibly than they can with federal money to pay for youth education programs, investment in arts, trail maintenance, restoration of overlooks and a number of other programs and conservation efforts requested by the park that help it remain a national destination for so many.
“They help us do things that we probably wouldn’t be able to get to without that money,” park Superintendent Pat Kenney said in an interview. Kenney found particularly beneficial the trust’s role in funding the 2016 rehabilitation of an overlook on the summit of Hawksbill Mountain.
Board of Trustees member and Sperryville resident Cheri Woodard, of Cheri Woodard Realty, moved to the area in part because of its proximity to the park. What used to just be the place she came to hike, the park revealed itself to her upon her joining the board as an immense operation that requires lots of resources to maintain.
“I’d love people to feel as passionate about [the park] as I do,” Woodard said. “I just think there’s a general perception that the park makes money and that the park has no problems with money. And any, probably every, government agency will tell you they have a problem with money. A lot of people just don't understand how big the park is and how much there is to take care of.”
In Rappahannock County, the park is central to the local tourism economy, especially in Sperryville, one of Shenandoah’s gateway communities. “We are contiguous with one another,” McGill Peterson said.
“[The park’s] health and our health as a county are intimately bound,” she said. “And I hope that that's the reason we would want to work together to contribute and to make sure the park remains a healthy, vigorous labor in every respect.”
Another significant effort of the trust is its acquisition of millions of dollars worth of land for the park, which under federal law couldn't happen without the help of a second party. The trust recently purchased 1000 acres of land on Tanner’s Ridge in Page County. It raised $3 million, acquired the property and then donated it to the park in March.
“This property was going up for sale and would have most likely been purchased by a developer had we not been able to pull together the funding to save it,” Woodard said. “It is an ecologically diverse property and is a direct boundary to the Park.” She called the effort the trust’s “most significant to date.” Woodard said projects like the Tanner’s Ridge acquisition help protect the park, while allowing it to grow at the same time.
Last year, the trust also helped the park reach 10,000 kids — dubbed by McGill Peterson “the next generation of stewards for conservation” — through educational programs. “The park is a living laboratory for teachers and students,” she said. The trust is trying to reach inner-city youth to help make the park more accessible to them.
All of the trust’s projects at the park are paid for by a combination of donations from foundations, corporations and individuals, according to Cocciolone. On June 26, the trust is holding a fundraiser in the Town of Washington in the barn at Chuck and Dee Akre’s Mount Prospect.
“Obviously, as a federal employee I can’t ask for donations,” Kenney said. “But I often work with the staff to educate potential donors … about how the money would be utilized and what good things could come of it if we receive funding from the trust.”
Additionally, the trust earns a kickback from the sale of each personalized Shenandoah National Park license plate sold by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
But the trust is far from unique. Hundreds of other national parks across the nation are served by similar philanthropic partnerships. But Shenandoah’s maintains a strong relationship with park leadership, holding near weekly conversations on initiative progress, according to Cocciolone.
Kenney, who lives in Castleton and came to Shenandoah from Yellowstone National Park, said he worked with an organization similar to the trust when serving out west. “I’ve had positive relationships with other parks, but I feel like the trust is really positioning themselves well to be a really strong partner,” he said. “And I think that we really appreciate what they do for the park.”