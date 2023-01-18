Emptying household septic tank. Cleaning sludge from septic system.

Through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, Rappahannock County residents who live in the Rush River and White Walnut Run watersheds are eligible for reimbursement of up to 80% of the expense of pumping and inspecting, repairing or replacing residential septic systems. 

The Rush River area comprises the land from just slightly upstream of the Town of Washington, downstream from the confluence with Big Branch Run and includes all properties in the Big Branch drainage. The White Walnut Run area begins at Buckner’s Corners and Ashby’s Corners near Route 231 and also includes most of Slaughter Mountain and flows through the Woodville area continuing downstream until it reaches the Thornton River. All properties draining here are eligible, but the program is entirely voluntary.

