The National Weather Service is cautioning Virginia residents in the central and northern regions of the state, including Rappahannock County, of high winds tomorrow. A high wind warning is in effect in the westernmost parts of the county from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday.
As a cold front moves north through southwestern Virginia, winds from the west and southwest are expected to persist between 30 and 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour.
Damaging gusts could blow down trees and powerlines. Power outages are anticipated and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution while driving and secure outdoor objects to prevent them from blowing around.
For more information, click here to visit the website of the National Weather Service. To report a power outage to the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative by phone, call 800-552-3904.