The nonprofit Sperryville Community Alliance has spent much of the past year working to promote a sense of community connectedness – both literally and figuratively – through maintenance and expansion of its growing network of walking trails.

The roughly 1.5 mile trail follows the Thornton River, a tributary of the Rappahannock River that’s part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, from Main Street eastward onto Water Street and ends near the village’s river district. But to the community alliance, the end is only the start. Organizers hope to expand it while also creating a showcase model for how to rescue local flora and fauna from strangulation by invasive species that threaten to deteriorate the ecology.

2022-09-FF-Install-1-2.jpg
Trail1.jpg

A map of the Sperryville trail
2022-Sperryfest-486.jpg

Kerry Sutten spearheads the trail movement and made efforts to spotlight the Thornton with his riverfront cafe.
FF-Torney-Park-Sara-91.jpg

Torney Van Acker can be found out on the trails with a chainsaw to combat invasives
FF-Nov-2020-Cliff-Miller-Farms-Tim-63.jpg

Cliff Miller Sr. is the sixth of seven generations that have cultivated the 845-acre Mount Vernon Farm property since 1827, which is now home to almost the entirety of the Sperryville trail.

