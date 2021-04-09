A great project for a spring day! Neighbors getting together, sharing the news and the fresh air… (some days, very fresh), and picking up the trash littering the roadside.
Last week a crew of friends cleaned up Slate Mills Road — or at least the five miles in Rappahannock County. In addition to sharing neighborhood gossip, it was fun to imagine who it is that buys Bud Light, drinks half a can and throws the rest out the window … and does it over and over. Are they afraid of their Mom?
And who is it that so loves their pink Sangria? Or their Alabama Slammer? But won’t take the bottle to a trash can.
Half of the clean-up crew is pictured here with their haul (there were plenty of ladies as well who didn’t stay for the photos!). Occasionally, one of the friends will hit the jackpot and find an unopened bottle of a truly fine spirit. Particularly if it happens to be April 1.
