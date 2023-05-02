Rappahannock County may be known for its dazzling viewsheds, but when it comes to litter, the county’s scenic highways and backroads are not invincible to the occasional passerby using the landscape as their garbage can.

litter-3-27.jpg

Rappahannock resident Sharon Luke and her grandson Theo volunteered to help clean the Thornton River on Saturday ahead of next week's SperryFest.

What sets Rappahannock County apart from neighboring counties may come as a surprise — Culpeper and Fauquier counties each have hundreds of individuals and organizations that maintain a stretch of road through the Virginia Department of Transportation's Adopt-a-Highway designation, requiring them to do at least two litter pick-ups each year. Rappahannock County has fewer than a dozen designations.

litter-4-27.jpg

Rappahannock residents Hill Thomas (right) and Zach Burleson (left) pitched in on Saturday to cleanup the Thornton RIver ahead of SperryFest and the annual duck race.
RLEP-litter-27.jpg

A group of volunteers organized by the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) picked up litter on a five-mile stretch of highway in Amissville earlier this month.
WCDS-litter-1-27.jpg

Wakefield Country Day School students a part of the Leo Club volunteered last week to pick up litter along Zachary Taylor Highway in Flint Hill. 

