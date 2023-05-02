Rappahannock County may be known for its dazzling viewsheds, but when it comes to litter, the county’s scenic highways and backroads are not invincible to the occasional passerby using the landscape as their garbage can.
What sets Rappahannock County apart from neighboring counties may come as a surprise — Culpeper and Fauquier counties each have hundreds of individuals and organizations that maintain a stretch of road through the Virginia Department of Transportation's Adopt-a-Highway designation, requiring them to do at least two litter pick-ups each year. Rappahannock County has fewer than a dozen designations.
So how does Rappahannock County maintain its clean and beautiful views? The answer is simple — good samaritans and residents of the county who go out of their way to pick up litter with no expectation of recognition for their efforts.
“I pick [litter] up from the ditch line near my house,” said one Amissville resident. “Fast food wrappers and beer cans mostly. I can't stand when trash is thrown along the road in our county!”
Another resident said, “I pick up trash on the road in front of our property, and I pick up odd bits of trash in parking lots that are on my way to the store, but I don't make separate forays.”
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said he’s been regularly picking up garbage around his home on Harris Hollow Road for about 15 years. Whitson and his wife Susan have a designated Adopt-a-Highway sign on Harris Hollow, but he and his neighbors pick up trash so often that the litter pick-ups are not always officially sanctioned by VDOT.
“Basically every time I drive into town, I pick up something, and that way it doesn't become a big job,” Whitson said. He added that for 15 years, he’s picked up Diet Pepsi cans and fast food bags, along with other miscellaneous items like styrofoam cups and napkins.
“When I'm out there picking up trash, I have a hint of resentment that creeps into my soul,” Whitson said. “But then I think, well, hey, I've signed up for this. And I'm not going to cast judgment on why people do this or wonder why they do it. The fact is, some people throw trash out the window and think that's okay.”
While Rappahannock County does not have any fast-food restaurants, branded junk food waste is among the most common items to find during a litter pick-up, along with beer cans and cigarette butts, according to residents who pick up trash.
Adopt-a-Highway is one way that people in Rappahannock County organize trash pick-ups along the road. VDOT coordinator Linda Wilson oversees the program in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties, and said population density plays a large role in the amount of litter that is seen across the counties.
Culpeper and Fauquier have a combined population of 80,000 people, dwarfing Rappahannock’s population of 7,300. Wilson said this is one way to explain why people may see less litter while driving through Rappahannock compared to other counties, and why Rappahannock County has significantly fewer Adopt-a-Highway designations.
“The people that are active in Rappahannock are extremely active, but I really can't compare,” Wilson said. “They're just larger counties.”
In order to maintain an Adopt-a-Highway designation, the individual or organization applying for the sign must organize at least two litter pick-ups a year and report the details of the pick up back to VDOT — how many bags were collected, how many volunteers helped and what was found. VDOT supplies the groups with road signs and 39-gallon orange garbage bags, which crews will come pick up once the cleanup is complete.
Resident Torney Van Acker, a member of the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP), helps maintain an Adopt-a-Highway designation along a five-mile stretch of U.S. Route 211 in Amissville near the Corner Deli Market. Van Acker said their group will fill 20 bags of litter during a clean-up on that amount of road.
Van Acker picks up trash in other areas of the county as well, and said while there is generally a positive attitude among residents when it comes to protecting the environment, “humans are humans” and the build-up of trash along the roads can be just as unsightly as in neighboring counties.
“You'll see walkers sometimes just pick up trash on the side of the road because they do it, and they don't need an Adopt-a-Highway sign,” Van Acker said. “We want to encourage that trend and keep the county natural and clean and beautiful.”
That trend is seen across the county — on Saturday, a group of about 10 residents helped to clean up the Thornton River in Sperryville ahead of this weekend’s SperryFest and the Mighty Thornton River Duck Race. Another group of residents on the same day planted trees along a riparian buffer in Amissville and picked up trash in the area.
The Rappahannock County Lions Club also organizes clean-ups, sometimes with the help of students from Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS). Students a part of the Leo Club at Wakefield just recently picked up garbage along Zachary Taylor Highway in Flint Hill and are among the few organizations in Rappahannock with an active Adopt-a-Highway designation.
Patricia Mullins, upper-school dean and English teacher at WCDS, said it takes about an hour for students to complete a clean up, and surprisingly, it’s a popular activity among the students.
“Everybody enjoys the highway cleanup,” Mullins said. “So what we typically do is seniority — the seniors go, and then the available juniors, and we kind of work down the ranks.” Senior Owen Schuster and junior Claire Mullins said that participating in these efforts has helped shape their perspective on the importance of protecting the environment.
“I knew littering happened, and I knew that it was an issue, but I never really realized how much it happened,” Mullins said. “So then when I got out there, and there was trash at every single step I took — cigarette butts, cans, stuff like that — I was kind of shocked.”