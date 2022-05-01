cleanup-28-web.jpg

A prior Park Cleanup event

 Courtesy photo

The Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) and the Sperryville Community Alliance would like to thank all the hardworking volunteers who came out last Saturday (April 16) to clean up the Sperryville Nature Trail in preparation for SperryFest.

We had 14 volunteers who helped plant trees, cut back invasives on the river bank, and spread mulch around new plantings. The difference is clearly visible to anyone walking the Trail and will only improve the beauty and habitat value of the Trail over time. This trail work is part of the Homegrown National Park initiative which RLEP is helping to highlight in Rappahannock County.  

We encourage Rappahannock citizens and businesses to remove invasives, and plant native trees, shrubs and plants to help improve habitat for birds and insects necessary to the ecological health of our beautiful County. Go to www.homegrownnationalpark.com and add any areas to the national map where you have cleared invasives/and or planted native species.  

Clare Lindsay

Vice President,

Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection

