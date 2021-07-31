At only eight to ten inches in length, the loggerhead shrike (or Lanius ludovacinus) is an unassuming bird, sporting grey, mockingbird-like coloration with a black domino mask. They are passerine birds, meaning they perch, like finches and jays. The name “loggerhead” alludes to this creature’s unusually large head in comparison to the rest of its body, and it is for this reason that many find this little bird quite charming. Make no mistake, however: The loggerhead shrike is a voracious predator.
Not blessed with the sharp beaks and strong talons of raptors like eagles, owls and hawks, shrikes overcome their physical shortcomings by using the environment to their advantage. Walkers who come across mice and toads impaled upon thorns have not stumbled across the den of an angry witch, but rather, the home of these unique birds. The shrike’s macabre habit of using large thorns or barbed wire to impale their prey has earned them the moniker “Butcherbird.”
When trying to spot this elusive predator, one may want to start around the edges of farmland. The shrike prefers grassland habitats and tends to haunt old fields. It is here that they can perch on fence posts or lonely trees to scan for prey, which can include insects, mice, toads, lizards and even other birds. The plants they use for impaling prey are typically pioneer species that appear on forest edges, such as the barbarously thorned honey locust. These birds have a broad range throughout North America, from islands off the coast of California to Canada and east to the Old Dominion.
Despite its ferocity, the shrike is in danger. Ornithologists are scrambling to explain steady population declines over the last few decades, though there is some consensus that the destruction of suitable habitat has contributed to their disappearance. As grassland birds, their ideal habitat is being steadily gobbled up by strip malls and agriculture alike. There is very little wild grassland left in Virginia for the shrike to make its home — a trend that persists across North America.
But this fiery little bird is not without its champions. There are movements within Virginia that aim to restore the loggerhead shrike to its proper perch. With the goal of understanding how private lands affect wild populations, Virginia Working Landscapes is a strong ally towards the goal of restoring native grassland habitats. Based in Front Royal, this program works with landowners throughout the Northern counties of Virginia to monitor, preserve, and manage grasslands. Virginia Working Landscapes trains citizen scientists to run assessments on the wildlife and vegetation of the Commonwealth, giving Virginians a detailed understanding of the ecosystems they call home.
One of their most detailed surveys is their annual Grassland Biodiversity survey, one that has helped to document the declining populations of our passerine friends, with the goal of bolstering loggerhead shrike populations. To the north, a successful reintroduction program has been pursued in Ontario, Canada. There, a team with the division of Wildlife Preservation Canada performed a multi-stage reintroduction of captive-bred shrikes, letting individuals adjust to their new environment before their final release. And the inspiration for the Canadian program has origins close to home: Many of the birds used in the program were hatched right here, at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal.
The shrike is but one unique character in the ecosystem of the Old Dominion, each balancing and counterbalancing, each with its own role to play. In the end, this songbird with the attitude of an eagle can teach us an important lesson: With a little ingenuity, we can become anything that we set our minds to.
If you’re interested in learning more, or volunteering to help the loggerhead shrike and the ecosystem it lives in, contact Virginia Working Landscapes at virginiaworkinglandscapes@si.edu.