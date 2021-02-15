Rapp Nature Campers of all ages are once again planning for their summer of exploring the habitats around Singing Creek in southern Rappahannock. Due to uncertain pandemic conditions, the summer sessions during this 36th year of camp in 2021 will be greatly modified as follows:
Session 1: June 21-25
Session 2: June 28-July 2
Session 3: July 5-9
Session 4: July 12-16
All sessions are open to campers 8 to 16 years old, and campers may attend any number of sessions. Plan to be at camp 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.
“As always, we’ll be hiking in the Hazel River, looking for amphibians in the Frog Pond, singing original songs, and catching and releasing all kinds of animals. If you are new to Rapp Nature Camp, you may request a copy of our retrospective 2020 ‘News from Singing Creek’ which will provide a good overview of camp activities during the past 35 years,” says camp director Lyt Wood.
“For adults, we will again be offering a series of springtime outings to interesting habitats in Rappahannock and adjoining counties. This year, we’ll be focusing on geology, fungi and lichens, bird songs at sunrise, and other new experiences. These outings will be for a nominal fee and meeting times and places will be announced individually. Let us know if you are interested and we’ll be sure to send you notices as our plans progress.
“We are still refining our modified enrollment procedures and we will be contacting all recent campers and posting full details about all aspects of our 2021 camp program at rappnaturecamp.org very soon. Meanwhile, we hope that you and your friends will mark your calendars now — this year’s camp will be very different, but more fun than ever.”
The previously planned meeting at the county library on March 7 will not be held this year.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.