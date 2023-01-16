2022-09-FF-Install-1.jpg
Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Sperryville Community Alliance last year ordered two studies that outline plans for managing invasive plant species along the Thornton River and aspirations for how to maintain and expand the village’s network of trails.

The trail expansion and improvement study was conducted by Luray-based firm Racey Engineering, while the invasive species management study was done by Gainesville-based Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. Both were published in the latter half of 2022 and paid for with a $19,500 grant awarded to the alliance from the nonprofit Krebser Fund for Rappahannock County Conservation.

Tags

Recommended for you