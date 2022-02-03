The Piedmont Environmental Council on Wednesday announced the appointment of Laura O’Brien as its new Rappahannock County field representative, filling the role previously held by Claire Catlett, who served in the position from 2017 to 2021.
The primary focus of O’Brien’s work will be facilitating conservation projects and encouraging land use decisions that support Rappahannock County’s ecological, scenic, historic and cultural resources and characteristics.
“Rappahannock is one of the most beautiful places in the world, in my opinion. The vitality of the town and villages, paired with the incredible amount of open space, are inspiring. The county’s historic legacy and strong modern ties to agriculture and working lands also draws me in. And the opportunity to work along the Rappahannock River and its tributaries, and inthe shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is a dream come true,” O’Brien said.
“But I am most excited about working in Rappahannock because of how passionate the folks who live here are about their home. The sheer amount of energy displayed by Rappahannock residents working to protect and enhance the county is infectious. I’m thrilled to be working in a county where people are so connected to the land,” she added.
O’Brien grew up in northern Massachusetts with a love for the outdoors and an appreciation for community-based conservation efforts. She joined the PEC staff in December 2021, after graduating earlier that year from Ithaca College with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and minors in writing and journalism.
“I entered school as a journalism major, hoping to spark action by telling the stories of grassroots community conservation. But I quickly came to the realization that I didn’t just want to write about these communities; I wanted to work on the ground alongside them,” O’Brien said.
Her work in New York with the CornellLab of Ornithology’s Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative, Trout Unlimited, and the Ithaca Children’s Garden only further confirmed her interest and passion for environmental conservation and community engagement.
“Laura’s passions and prior experiences and education align incredibly well with PEC’s work in Rappahannock County, and we look forward to the contributions she’ll make and the partnerships she’ll be able to forge with the Rappahannock community,” said Mike Kane, PEC Director of Land Conservation.
As a newcomer to PEC and the area, O’Brien says she’d like to spend her first six months or so engaged in meaningful conversations with Rappahannock landowners, learning about how they, or their families long ago, found their way to Rappahannock, what they love about the area, and what their vision is for the future of their land.
“I’m looking forward to serving as an advocate for the Rappahannock community, and to working with partner organizations to preserve the natural resources and beauty of the area while also ensuring that its communities thrive. I also want to collaborate with partner organizations on workshops and tree plantings in the area that allows me to speak with new folks about the work we do,” she said.
O’Brien encourages community members to reach out to her directly with any questions or ideas about conservation, land use and planning, land management, and other related topics. “Even if I don’t personally know the answer, I am always happy to help connect folks with other organizations, programs, and resources,” she said. O’Brien can be reached by email at lobrien@pecva.orgor by phone at 540-347-2334, ext. 7060.