Cost share will help combat E. coli bacteria in streams, rivers
All residents of the Upper Hazel River Watershed continue to be eligible for reimbursement of 50 to 80 percent of the expense of pumping, maintaining, repairing or replacing on-lot septic systems.
The Upper Hazel River watershed is all of Rappahannock County that drains to either the Rush, Covington, Thornton, Hazel or Hughes Rivers, the western flank of Culpeper County along the Hazel River upstream of the confluence of the Hazel and Thornton Rivers, and the very northern section of Madison County that drains to the Hughes River through Popham Run.
The Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District grants program continues its funding to help reduce bacteria pollution in local streams. The series of grants is focused on reducing any existing or potential impacts on local ground and surface water quality.
E. coli bacteria in some local streams has long been identified as being higher than expected by state water quality standards, although other pollutants can also be involved, particularly nutrients. An additional benefit to the property owner is the assurance that their system is up to standards and functioning properly. It is a win-win for both water quality and property value.
Program participants are eligible for several different payments depending on the actual needs of their system. Reimbursement payments are typically 50 percent although can go as high as 80 percent for low-income status.
Typical payments at 50 percent cost share to property owners under average income levels are $175 maximum toward a pump out; $2,000 maximum towards a pump out with total system inspection; $2,500 maximum toward a repair; $4,000 maximum toward a conventional system or $6,000 if a pump is required to move the liquids to the drainfield; and $12,000 maximum toward an alternative engineered system.
Pump outs and inspections are encouraged for everyone; such preventative maintenance extends the life of a system and prevents higher costs later on if the systems fail. If further repairs are indicated by the inspection, the owner is still eligible for the additional repair payments.
Applications are required and need to be approved prior to the work being done or funding can be declined. Free assistance with initial assessments of individual system needs is available from the District. Reimbursement payments are made promptly once the work has been completed. The program is entirely voluntary and assistance from the District is free of charge.
Further information on the program is available from the District at 540-825-8591. Funding for these projects has been secured by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Commonwealth of Virginia and the US Environmental Protection Agency.