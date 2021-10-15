Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority, or the park board, on Thursday unanimously agreed to allow representatives from the nonprofit Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) to help the body manage the requirements necessary to retain the park’s renown dark skies designation.
As part of the deal, park board members Bonnie Beers and Chair Robert Yowell made a handful of concessions with the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), the organization that authorizes dark-sky parks, and park neighbors to ensure that the designation can persist.
The terms of their compromise include no longer permitting late-night stargazers to visit the park on weekends to observe the skies. They also agreed to holding fewer events, where at least one park board member is required to be an attendance, but they will be organized primarily by RLEP and are anticipated to return sometime next year. The nonprofit is expected in the future to propose to the park board a calendar for upcoming events, which will require the body’s approval.
“I feel really comfortable with the plan Bonnie has put together, and I hope it is successful and I really appreciate you working with us and including that because I know you didn’t have to. We really appreciate it,” park neighbor Leslie Proper told the body.
The future of the park’s prestigious dark skies designation was thrown in limbo in recent months after former program manager Torney Van Acker agreed to resign from the park board in exchange for charges being dropped against him after trespassing into the yard of the Proper family to cover with trash bags their fence-mounted lights in an effort to block the brightness while a sanctioned dark sky event was being held.
Van Acker’s resignation left the park board unable to leverage his experience, connections and resources to help meet the annual qualifications required to retain the dark skies title. Many members of the park board, most of whom are volunteers, lack the time and resources needed to prop up the program.
The board previously couldn’t reach an agreement on how to proceed with the dark skies program following persistent concerns from neighbors, including being pestered by stargazers from outside the county visiting the park. But now those issues should be ameliorated with the assistance of RLEP and the discontinuation of late-night visitations.
Before the board reached consensus, member Doug Elkins rhetorically asked members of the body how the dark skies would benefit him as a Rappahannock resident, in seeming frustration with the body moving forward with the proposal.
“I would like to know specifically — because I’m a specific kind of guy — … how is this program going to benefit me? Is it going to lower my taxes, or maybe fix my roads?” he asked.
Beers argued that having the dark skies designation at the park provides an incentive for potential developers in the county to construct buildings while also minimizing light pollution. Vice Chair Missy McCool replied, saying the programs on offer provide immense educational and entertainment value to her children.
“Only 5% of people in this country can see the stars at night,” member Bill Tieckelmann said. “This is a quality of life luxury … when i get out, go outside and look at the sky, it really puts life into perspective.”
“I think it would be a great loss to our county to not be able to see the stars at night — that’s a big part of my life … It's the job of people in the county to offer people in the county opportunities. We can lead a horse to water, but you know, you don’t want to drink, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have water,” he said. Ultimately, Elkins voted in favor of keeping the program.
Members of the public also came to speak in support of retaining the dark skies. Kat Skalicky, prior to the body voting, urged members to retain the dark skies, noting that her family has been involved with the IDA for years.