Landowners partnered with the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) and other organizations last year to protect 50 new conservation easements across the region, two of which are in Rappahannock County.
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation holds both of the new conservation easements in Rappahannock County. PEC accepted three of the new easements regionally, while other conservation organizations, including the Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority, the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority and Land Trust of Virginia, accepted the remainder.
One of the properties that was newly added to the list of conservation easements last year is located outside of Woodville off of U.S. Route 522, according to a map provided by PEC. The property, owned by 97-year-old Wilhelmina R. Price, is 101 acres and contains an unnamed
tributary of Blackwater Creek, a tributary of the Hazel River and a part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Approximately 70 acres of the property contains forest land designated by the Virginia Department of Forestry as having high forest conservation value.
The property lies within the historic boundaries of Belle Ridge Farm, owned by residents Kathy and Larry Grove, and helps protect the viewshed from Woodville and U.S. Route 522 of the slopes of Bessie Bell Mountain, according to documents from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. The property is in two Conserve Virginia categories – scenic and cultural/historic.
Jim Lofton, Price’s son-in-law, said they decided to apply for a conservation easement because “it’s just the right thing to do.”
“We want to see as much of that beautiful county stay as undeveloped as possible,” Lofton said. Price’s property is also surrounded by two other conservation easements.
It is not immediately clear where the other property in Rappahannock County is located, but it is an amendment to an existing conservation easement.
In Rappahannock County, conservation easements in 2022 protected about:
0.4 acres of wetlands
85.4 acres of forests
0.7 mile of streams
22.7 acres in the viewshed of the Appalachian Trail
42.5 acres of prime farmland soils
99.6 acres along scenic byways
The total protected acreage in Rappahannock County as of last year is 33,662 acres, more than four of the other counties in the Piedmont region. In 2022, 106 acres in Rappahannock County were put under a conservation easement.
The addition of 50 new conservation easements last year brings the total amount of conserved land in PEC’s nine-county region to 439,782 acres, according to a press release. In 2022, landowners in partnership with PEC and other land trusts and conservation groups put 6,651 acres of land under a conservation easement in Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
In Culpeper County, PEC board member John Grano and his wife Cynthia placed their 154-acre property under easement with the Land Trust of Virginia, according to the press release. This easement will protect more than three-quarters of a mile of Crooked Run, a tributary to the Rapidan River, with a 100-foot riparian buffer.
In Fauquier County, one of seven properties conserved last year was the 381-acre Belmont Hill Farm, owned by Hans and Anne Wachtmeister, who donated the conservation easement on their land to PEC, the press release said.
Fifteen properties were conserved in Loudoun County, nine in Orange County, and seven in Clarke County, according to PEC.
“Conserved lands provide the important public benefits of clean air and drinking water, natural flood controls and carbon reduction, wildlife habitat, scenic views that attract millions to the region, and strong agricultural, forestry and recreational economies,” PEC President Chris Miller said in a statement. “Virginia is fortunate that so many families have the desire to preserve its invaluable open spaces and that so many conservation organizations and agencies are willing and able to shepherd them through the process of permanent land protection.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...