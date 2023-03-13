easements.jpg

A 101 acre Woodville property was placed under easement in 2022.

 Map courtesy Piedmont Environmental Council

Landowners partnered with the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) and other organizations last year to protect 50 new conservation easements across the region, two of which are in Rappahannock County.

The Virginia Outdoors Foundation holds both of the new conservation easements in Rappahannock County. PEC accepted three of the new easements regionally, while other conservation organizations, including the Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority, the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority and Land Trust of Virginia, accepted the remainder. 

