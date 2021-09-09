Receptacles now at Flatwood and Amissville disposal site
The Rappahannock Lions Club received unanimous approval at the Sept. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting to implement a plastic bag and film recycling program at Rappahannock County’s Flatwood and Amissville disposal sites.
The program is being conducted in partnership with Trex Company, a plastics recycler located in Winchester, Virginia. Lions’ volunteers will collect and arrange delivery of the plastic to Trex Company where it will be recycled into outdoor furniture, decking and other products.
“Special receptacles are now located at the county waste disposal sites,” said Lions Club President Garry Giebel. “Wakefield Country Day School’s LEO club is also sponsoring a receptacle at their school. The Co-Op has agreed to donate it’s plastic waste and other local businesses are welcome to participate in the program,” he said.
Most clean and dry polyethylene plastic is accepted, including shopping bags, packing wrap, stretch film, resalable food storage bags, and plastic bubble wrap. Those disposing of plastic should follow a simple rule: If it is clean, dry and stretches, it can go into the recycling receptacle; if it crinkles, it goes into the waste compactor. More information can be found at https://recycle.trex.com/view/educate#materials1.
“So much of this plastic ends up in our landfills or along the sides of roads,” Giebel said. “This program makes it convenient for county residents to [dispose] of plastic during their regular visits to the Flatwood and Amissville sites.”
For the first 500 pounds of plastic collected, and every six months thereafter, the Lions Club will receive a free park bench made from recycled plastic. The group plans to place those benches at sites around the county.
Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson promoted the project at the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ September meeting.
Editor’s Note: Hurley, the author of this report, is a member of the Rappahannock Lions Club.
