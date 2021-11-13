Lyt Wood has helped children ‘understand what it means to be a part of a community of living things’
In Lyt Wood’s decades-long career of heading the Rappahannock Nature Camp, he’s seen children learn about the outdoors beyond superficial textbook definitions. As he heads toward retirement, he hopes the campers will continue to experience the wilderness’ natural phenomena.
“With children, if we get them in the right attitude, they’ll [learn about nature] from a different angle, and they might see something very deep and something that we fail to observe,” Wood said.
Wood has served as executive director of the Rappahannock Nature Camp for 36 years and will step down as director this year. While the camp has not yet found a replacement and is actively seeking potential recruits, Wood said he wants to see someone younger in the position who can better relate to kids.
The camp has been operating since the late 1980’s with the goal to educate children about nature through hands-on, immersive experiences. Wood said he was asked to be on the Education Committee of the Piedmont Environmental Council in the early 1980s, and one of his first projects was to establish a natural history day camp in each of the region’s counties.
Wood then brought the camp to Rappahannock, where he’s been hosting it on his Sperryville property since 1995.
The camp’s mission is “to allow individuals, especially children, to discover for themselves the wonder and beauty of the natural world, and to understand what it means to be a part of a community of living things.”
“Our objective is simply to open their eyes and their ears and let them make their own discoveries,” Wood said. “And so the change we hope to see is that they are observant, and they investigate, and they look for interesting things and see the beauty in certain things that they didn't see before.”
The summer camp runs for about a week some years, and closer to two weeks during others, while Wood spends the remainder of the year gardening and performing upkeep on his property. Wood and other members of the camp converted a garage into an outdoor classroom and built several other outdoor assembly areas.
“I will always provide the facility as long as the camp can function here, which takes a great deal of upkeep … And the house is really cluttered with camp stuff, even now, but I love doing that,” Wood said. “And I would hope to always provide the facility and always play in some sort of role as advisor and participant.”
Wood has lived in the county his entire life, and received a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Virginia Tech and became an arborist. He said he’s learned about nature and wildlife not only through his formal education, but also by being an “observer” of wildlife.
He lives in a picturesque cabin outside of Sperryville on an 11-acre plot of land along the Hazel River. From his screen porch, you can see his vegetable and pollinator gardens, as well as any animals that happen to pass through. Wood houses hundreds of frogs in an amphibian pond yards away from the cabin.
When Wood looks back on his time as camp director, he said his highlights come from the campers themselves, like watching them overcome their fear of holding a honey bee and memorizing lyrics to some of his original songs.
“We also have a singing group. It's called the bubble heads, and don't ask me where that name just came from, it just came out of the blue,” Wood said. “But they love it, and it's a big part of what we do now.”
Wood said that his time running the camp has been a “humbling experience,” and that a lot of the lessons he’s learned from the kids, he can’t put into words. Rather, he said, he’s gained an “earthly wisdom.”
The Rappahannock Nature Camp is still searching for a new executive director. Those interested can visit rappnaturecamp.org and submit an inquiry.