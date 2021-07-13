Currently, the county code is unprepared if a solar utility project comes calling
Ahead of their joint meeting with county supervisors on Wednesday, July 7, Rappahannock’s planning commissioners called on an expert to discuss a possible new ordinance which would impose conditions on small and utility-scale solar farms.
There is currently no ordinance regulating solar projects in Rappahannock’s county code, which could leave county officials unprepared if a solar utility approached them with a proposal. And solar is likely coming to Rappahannock. Following the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act in the spring of 2020, Virginia’s solar economy exploded. According to the Solar Energy Industry Association, the commonwealth jumped last year from 11th to 4th in the country for number of solar megawatts installed.
If enacted as-is, the draft ordinance would permit small-scale solar projects, defined as those that primarily supply energy to an immediate or adjoining parcel, to be built with little to no interference from the county. Utility-scale projects, however, would have to obtain either a special exception or a special use permit. The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors are still sketching out what the conditions of those permits might look like.
Rooftops, parking lots and second-tier land
Scott Sklar, acting director of George Washington University’s Solar Institute, advised the Planning Commission last week that solar projects should be directed toward “rooftops, parking lots and second-tier land.”
“Parking lots are really great because you can have [solar] canopies over the cars and so you don’t get rained or snowed on,” Sklar said. “There’s a lot of land — brownfields, closed industrial plants — where solar makes a lot of sense and you’re not giving up the quality of the land. In [Rappahannock’s] case obviously there’s a lot of interest in keeping your viewshed and your nature of the forests and the [agricultural] land.
“As for agriculture, there’s been a big move going on over the last few years called ‘agrophotovoltaics,’” Sklar said.
Sklar explained that agrophotovoltaics, also known as solar agriculture or dual-use farming, works by raising the panels 15-20 feet off the ground to allow animals to pass underneath. According to Sklar, sometimes shade crops can grow in the indirect sunlight. Alternatively, the county could encourage landowners to plant native trees and shrubs to attract wildlife and provide ground cover during rainstorms, when the ground is likely to become muddy.
500-acre minimum?
The draft ordinance would permit landowners with no less than 500 acres to install a solar project on up to 100 contiguous acres. Mary Katherine Ishee, Piedmont district planner, asked Sklar whether that limit was protective enough.
“It allows farmers to take the unproductive part of their farms to do it or use it for agrophotovoltaics … I think it’s really smart to do it the way it’s been drafted,” he said.
“A lot of the agricultural use here in our area, at least in our county, is not cultivated land. It’s grazing and other uses that may be less income-producing but also may be more compatible with this agro-solar concept,” said Gary Light, Stonewall-Hawthorne district planner.
Sklar estimated that in Rappahannock County, 100 acres of solar panels might produce about one 10 megawatts, enough to power more than 2,000 homes.
In contrast to Ishee, Light said he believed a minimum parcel size of 500 acres would be excessively prohibitive. “I think a 500 acre parcel limit is [too restrictive] and I also don’t believe in a 20-year time limit. I believe those are disconnected to the issues that we’re dealing with. We have a limited set of real issues here … and I don’t see how a minimum parcel size of 500 acres is really contributing to that. It’s really an economic factor,” he said.
Alex Sharp, representative of the Board of Zoning Appeals to the commission, agreed with Light. “My observation about the initial draft was … it was intended to exclude [solar] from the county,” Sharp said. “Maybe there should be a maximum percentage of a holding, like 20 percent or whatever that might be, so your typical farm doesn’t have to abandon farming, it simply takes 20 percent … [to] generate significant income and still farm.”
Protecting the viewshed
In response to concerns about impacts to the county’s viewshed, Sklar explained that solar arrays can be obscured from view with berms and vegetation. The Planning Commission’s draft ordinance would require solar project applications to include plans for “screening and buffering” in order to protect the scenic nature of the county.
“You can absolutely create visual barriers to these projects,” Sklar said. “You’re reducing the [visible impact], you’re maximizing biodiversity, you’re ensuring there’s no water or mud runoff … there’s a lot of different ways to do this.”
A decommissioning requirement
In attendance at last week’s meeting was local landowner Bill Fletcher, who asked a question about the environmental impact of solar arrays.
“The only negative environmental impact is to make sure … that there is a decommissioning requirement. So when the solar panels are ending their useful life, there is a process to retrieve them and recycle them so they’re not in a landfill. That’s basically the only issue,” Sklar responded.
To prevent “orphaned” solar projects, Rappahannock’s proposed ordinance requires solar projects to provide a decommissioning plan, including “the anticipated life of the project … a surety, in a form acceptable to the County Attorney, sufficient to cover the cost of decommissioning the facility … the manner in which the project will be decommissioned … [and] detailed implementation procedures and timelines to remove equipment and return the site to preexisting conditions.”
Few appropriate areas
A map of the county created by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) delineating optimal areas for utility-scale solar shows that very few places in the county are ideal for solar projects. Much of the land is too steep or too close to waterways. Moreover, solar farms must be located within three miles of existing transmission lines in order to be economically viable.
“It’s just a fact of life, there are some areas that are not appropriate for developing renewable energy. There are areas that are appropriate for it, they’re great for it, and [projects] should be developed there,” Ishee said. “While we can’t prohibit it outright, what we can do is make standards that make it have to comply with our comprehensive plan and protect wetlands, protect floodplains, etcetera.”
Joint session
“I think we’re all coming at this from slightly different perspectives but … we still have to move some very specific language in order to get the job done,” Light said.
Hampton District Planner Al Henry added: “There’s no need to rush into this. We need to do it right. It’s such an important environmental thing, solar energy is going to be part of the cure for air pollution … and it’s going to be something that impacts the country for the next [several] generations.”
The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors held a joint session July 7, after this story went to press, to discuss the proposed ordinance.