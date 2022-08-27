Rush-River-stream

Bacteria levels in the Rush River have dropped into safe ranges in recent years after a 2019 analysis found parts of it had unsafe levels of E. coli.

Rappahannock County’s neighboring watershed in the Shenandoah Valley was recently sampled to have unsafe levels of bacteria in three-quarters of its waterways. But In Rappahannock, which is a part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, sustainable farming practices have helped the county to stay within healthy levels of bacteria, according to standards from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department of Environmental Quality sampling locations, 44 of 58, in Shenandoah waterways from Jan. 1 through July 12 had levels of E. coli that were unsafe for swimming or recreation, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project. In 2021, 60 percent of the water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley did not meet the standard.

