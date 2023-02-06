 Skip to main content
Rappahannock vineyards brace for an inevitable swarm of the invasive spotted lanternfly

Rappahannock vineyards brace for an inevitable swarm of the invasive spotted lanternfly

Local grape-growers are on tenterhooks, in the face of expert warnings that a sap-sucking agricultural vandal – the invasive spotted lanternfly – most likely will descend on their vineyards in the coming spring.

An adept hitchhiker, the pest already has Rappahannock surrounded. First detected in Virginia five years ago, in nearby Frederick County, it has spread through more than 20 counties in the state. It feeds on tree sap and grape vines are a favored food source.

Mike Wenger describing the invasive species Autumn Olive at bank of the Rush River at the county park.
Bill Gadino at Gadino Cellars
See a spotted lanternfly? Wildlife experts advise that you kill it.
The spotted lanternfly has yet to be detected in Rappahannock County, though local experts warn its presence is likely. If sighted, it is advised to kill the pest and its egg masses and report it to the county's Virginia Cooperative Extension office.
An invasive species, the spotted lanternfly threatens vignerons across Rappahannock County because of their destructive tendencies.
An error occurred