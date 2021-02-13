At its recent board meeting, Rappahannock Friends and Lovers of Our Watershed (RappFLOW) elected new officers to lead the organization over the next two years.
RappFLOW is the county’s nonprofit watershed conservation organization, its mission to protect and conserve local rivers and streams and educate the public about the importance of water resources.
Bob Hurley will serve as RappFLOW’s new president, with Rachel Bynum as vice president, Jeanette Murry as secretary, and Christina Loock as treasurer. Board members are Forrest Marquisee, Helen Ordile, and Jane Smith.
The group has also established several committees which will focus activities on water quality improvement and monitoring, environmental education and community outreach.
“We are excited about expanding RappFLOW’s role in the community,” said Hurley. “Through our new committee structure, we plan to identify opportunities where interested citizens and students can participate in projects that will further the understanding and importance of protecting our county’s watershed systems.
“Although COVID-19 has limited many of our activities, we look forward to resuming our water quality monitoring program, school science projects, education programs, and other projects as soon as possible.”
To learn more about RappFLOW visit Facebook at https://business.facebook.com/rappflow.org
