The Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) has adopted RappFlow to become a single organization with a mission to protect Rappahannock County’s natural resources.
RappFlow, a local water conservation group, will effectively dissolve and fall under the umbrella RLEP. The consolidation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Current members of RappFlow will continue with programming and outreach on a Watershed Committee under RLEP. Former RappFlow President Bob Hurley will chair the committee and serve on the RLEP Board of Directors (Disclosure: Hurley is a reporter for Foothills Forum, a nonprofit that works closely with the Rappahannock News).
"This consolidation will enhance the operation of programs run by both organizations, and will greatly contribute to furthering the conservation and protection of Rappahannock’s natural resources,” Hurley said in a statement. “RLEP will encompass all of the watershed protection, education, and outreach programs that RappFLOW has carried out in the past.”
RappFlow, a registered nonprofit, was created in 2002 by a group of volunteers from RLEP to provide educational outreach to schools and the broader community on the local watershed. The group initially separated from RLEP 20 years ago because they felt they weren’t getting enough resources and support.
This consolidation has been years in the making. RLEP member Mike Wenger said the organizations have attempted to join together in the past, but there were always logistical barriers. This time, he said, “The board of RappFlow and the board of RLEP all just seemed more aligned to making it happen.”
RappFlow has also partnered with various environmental groups in the area on projects that include water quality monitoring and tree and pollinator garden plantings and signage.
Hurley said the consolidation will improve the efficiency of both organizations that essentially have the same mission. “We feel very good about making sure that our programs survive and continue and expand in the area of watershed conservation and protection,” he said.
“It makes just a lot of sense, because it's going to provide just greater program efficiency, and volunteers and financial supporters of both groups won't have to choose between joining or supporting one organization or the other,” Hurley said.
RLEP, founded in 1970, is also a registered nonprofit and is staffed by volunteers. RLEP President Rick Kohler said they will take over fundraising and funding for projects, and the Education Committee will organize some of the outreach activities.
“I think it helps RLEP grow, and it does nothing to negatively affect RappFlow,” Kohler said. “It will probably help it, because I think we've got a little more fundraising … I think everybody's pretty excited about it.”
