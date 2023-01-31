RappFlow-RCPS--9-web.jpg

Students at a RappFLOW event last year learned about testing procedures to determine if water is contaminated with bacteria.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) has adopted RappFlow to become a single organization with a mission to protect Rappahannock County’s natural resources.

RappFlow, a local water conservation group, will effectively dissolve and fall under the umbrella RLEP. The consolidation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

