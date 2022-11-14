Raquel Montez

Raquel Montez will join Shenandoah National Park as deputy superintendent to serve alongside  Superintendent Pat Kenney.

 Photo Courtesy Shenandoah National Park

Superintendent Pat Kenney announced on Monday that Raquel Montez will be the next deputy superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.

Montez is a 10-year National Parks Service employee who most recently served as acting superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park. She has been the administrative officer at Manassas since 2016.

