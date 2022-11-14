Superintendent Pat Kenney announced on Monday that Raquel Montez will be the next deputy superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.
Montez is a 10-year National Parks Service employee who most recently served as acting superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park. She has been the administrative officer at Manassas since 2016.
“Raquel has excellent experience managing people and park operations. She is well known for her ability to engage with employees,” Kenney, a Castleton resident, said in a news release. “She has proven to be a critical thinker who can resolve complex problems. She will be an excellent addition to the Shenandoah team.”
Montez also worked as the supervisory human resources specialist (SHRO Lead) for the national capital region of the National Park Service and worked as a human resources specialist (Benefits) for the National Credit Union Administration in Alexandria. She is a 13-year U.S. Army veteran where she served as a military police officer.
“The National Parks are truly a place of wonder. The natural beauty and historical significance of these spaces serve as sanctuaries for our visitors. Whether they visit for recreational or educational purposes, I find great joy in their awe-inspiring moments,” Montez said in a statement. “I’m excited to join Shenandoah National Park. I look forward to joining the team and continuing the work of protecting these wonderful and unique spaces. As a leader, I will dedicate my efforts to mentoring the next generation of NPS leaders.”
Montez holds a master’s degree in human resource management, a bachelor’s degree in information security, and a graduate certificate in information technologies project management.
Montez is originally from East Los Angeles, California. Her hobbies include hiking, camping, gardening, food preserving, traveling, and listening to audiobooks. She has three daughters and shares her home with three dogs and a cat.
