Hikers atop Old Rag

Old Rag summit and rock scramble. July 1, 2022.

 Photo Courtesy Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park will host a virtual public meeting April 17 at 7 p.m. to share analysis of the data collected during the Old Rag pilot program.

During the upcoming meeting, park staff will share a summary of the report and there will be an opportunity to ask questions about the data and report, according to a news release. Following the meeting, a public comment portal will be available at the web address above. The public is invited to provide written input on the pilot program and the report.

