Shenandoah National Park will host a virtual public meeting April 17 at 7 p.m. to share analysis of the data collected during the Old Rag pilot program.
During the upcoming meeting, park staff will share a summary of the report and there will be an opportunity to ask questions about the data and report, according to a news release. Following the meeting, a public comment portal will be available at the web address above. The public is invited to provide written input on the pilot program and the report.
A link to the meeting with information on how to comment and attend will eventually be posted here, according to the park.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we tested a means to ensure a high-quality visitor experience and protect park resources at Old Rag,” said Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney, a Castleton resident. “We look forward to sharing the data and getting additional input, especially from those who have experienced Old Rag during the pilot.”
The park implemented a pilot ticketing system from March through Nov., 2022 to manage visitation at Old Rag, one of the park’s most popular hikes. The pilot was reinstated in March 2023 to give managers additional time to evaluate the data. The program was
introduced to address congestion and visitor safety concerns because the popularity of Old Rag has led to crowding that affected visitor experience and fragile park resources.
The ticketing system limits visitation to this portion of the park to 800 people per day.
Before starting the pilot, the park hosted a public meeting and gathered public comments on the proposed ticketing system. During the pilot, park staff gathered data which they have evaluated. A written report can be found here. The information collected will help park staff decide how to move forward with managing Old Rag.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...