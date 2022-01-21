Shenandoah National Park will begin its Old Rag Mountain ticketing pilot project in March in an effort to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail.
The move is also intended to protect natural resources found atop the mountain, one of the park’s most popular hiking destinations.
Starting March 1, hikers who wish to hike Old Rag or the surrounding area (Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access Trails) will need to obtain a day-use ticket in advance for visits in March through November. Ticket availability will be limited to 800 per day. During the one-year pilot, tickets will be $1, according to a news release from the park system.
The pilot, which has been implemented at other national parks, is intended to help the Park evaluate and possibly adapt to a permanent system in the future. Park management will share its analysis after the one-year trial.
Hikers must purchase their tickets onlinebefore arriving at the park. Tickets will not be available at the Old Rag fee station, and there is very little cell phone coverage in the area to access the internet. Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid for the day of arrival only.
Although a total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, 400 will be released 30 days in advance for those who wish to plan their hikes ahead and the remaining 400 will become available five days in advance. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot and additional $30 entrance fees still apply. Tickets become available on Feb. 1.
A 2019 study conducted by the park serviceindicated significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag during certain times of the year. The study also revealed that most visitors agree that limiting users would improve their experience and safety, and better protect the ecological communities found on Old Rag.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...