Scientists want to gather data in the hope of learning more about the disease
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is calling on Rappahannock residents to report sightings of bears with moderate cases of mange so they can track them in an effort to learn more about the skin disease that continues to mystify wildlife experts.
The number of bears suffering from mange, a highly infectious disease that causes hair loss, skin pain and oftentimes death, has been rising in Virginia over the past decade. Since 2014, six cases of mange in bears have been identified in Rappahannock County, according to data provided by DWR.
Mange is caused by Sarcoptes scabiei, a burrowing mite that commonly infects wild and domestic animals and can create a condition known as scabies in humans. But little is known about the disease in bears, according to David Kocka, a biologist for the DRW. “There’s lots of questions and not too many answers at this point in Virginia,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out all kinds of things.”
Biologists with DWR hope to place GPS tracking collars on bears with moderate progression of disease, not ones that are too far along, so they can track their movements and behaviors, and gather data about how the disease progresses in hope of learning more about it. (Kocka described “moderate” progression of the disease as the bear not yet having significant hair and weight loss.)
Mites are most often transmitted between hosts through direct contact, but bears are not social animals for much of the year, raising questions about how they contract the disease, the Rappahannock News previously reported.
Studies show that when conditions are favorable — around 50 degrees Fahrenheit — mites can survive without a host for several weeks. It can't be known for certain, but some biologists have hypothesized that climate change, increased contact with humans, and anthropogenic impacts to environmental health could be factors in making bears more susceptible to mange.
Researchers in Pennsylvania have documented mange in bears since the 1990s, and some have recorded bears recovering from the disease following treatment, according to Kocka. Wildlife experts in Virginia treated a few bears, but found their efforts — based on a small sample size — to be futile and have since stopped attempting treatment, Kocka said.
“We found that many of these bears, a year and a half, two years down the road, ended up with the same or more significant cases of mange to the point where they were basically euthanized by us,” he said. “We just felt like ... we're not doing the bears any good by treating them [and] just delaying the inevitable.” But they remain curious whether bears with marginal cases could have a better chance at recovery.
If you spot a bear with moderate progression of mange, call DWR’s wildlife conflict helpline at (855)-571-9003. DWR strongly advises against approaching, feeding or attempting to treat the animal.