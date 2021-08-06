Having more beavers at work would benefit county, representatives told
Clarification: The Rappahannock News initially stated that the Board of Supervisors approved a special use permit for a tourist home on the Blue Rock Inn property. The board voted to modify the existing Special Exception Permit for the Blue Rock Inn property. Commercial uses of that specific dwelling on that specific parcel are still prohibited, except for use of the dwelling as a tourist home for a period of two years.
At the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors August meeting on Monday, the body approved an amendment for a special exception permit from Nick Dowling, owner of Blue Rock Inn, to run an unused home on his property as a tourist residence.
This application initially fell before the board in June, receiving opposition from neighbors and some of the board members. In 2006, the previous owners obtained a permit for the home on the condition that it not be used for commercial purposes, and Jackson District Supervisor Ron Frazier had hesitations about overturning the previous board’s decision.
Dowling said he would use the five-bedroom home as his own residence for about five weeks and rent it as a tourist home for the rest of the year. He said the home would not be a part of the Blue Rock Inn’s operations.
The board modified language for commercial uses to say: “commercial uses within second dwelling structures are prohibited except during the next two years from August 2, 2021, use as a tourist home may occur with a valid tourist home special use permit.”
Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson said this would allow neighbors to observe how the residence is affecting nearby properties.
Whitson said he thinks tourist homes have an eroding effect on affordable housing — which is already a widespread problem in the county. He also said he thinks it’s false that tourist homes contribute significant revenue to the county.
“I'm very sensitive to the fact that these tourist homes often involve neighbors and there's little or no ability of the county government zoning administrator to really monitor any adverse effect on neighbors. So my starting point really is I just don't like them,” Whitson said.
Stonewall-Hawthorne District Supervisor Chris Parrish said that he doesn’t see a problem with turning the residence into a tourist home since it’s uninhabited and only half-built.
“It's off the road, you can't see it. It didn't make any sense to have a falling down building there all those years. So I don't have a problem,” Parrish said. “There's been B&Bs all over the county and they're traditionally accepted, and this just seems like one more. And if we have to erase the restriction that was put on it to put the reins on one individual in the distant past, that's fine with me.”
Dowling previously applied for a special exception permit to create a “conference center or resort” on the Blue Rock property to create temporary lodging and entertainment to hold more than 40 guests. Dowling withdrew that application in June after facing some opposition from nearby property owners.
“My client does not take this action lightly,” Dowling’s attorney Michael Brown wrote in the official withdrawal letter. “Rather, after hearing the initial public comment and discussions with some of the nearby property owners, we want to take this opportunity to further develop and supplement the application materials.”
Several members of the public showed up to the Monday afternoon’s public comment section to show support for Dowling’s proposal to renovate the home — a change in tenor from the feedback the application received from the public at a July 7 hearing.
“I think it only adds to the business opportunities for the entire county and for the tourism and agriculture business,” said John Quièvremont, owner of Quièvremont Winery.
A scrivener’s error
A public hearing was scheduled for a proposed brewery in Sperryville by Veditz & Co Brewing LLC, but because the board advertised the hearing incorrectly as Wednesday, Aug. 2, rather than Monday, Aug. 2, the board had to recess the hearing to next month.
“I would rather err on the side of caution,” said Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith. “And it might be an inconvenience for the applicant, but it's going to be more of an inconvenience if there's an issue later.”
The company filed a Special Exception Permit for a brewery located at 11961 Lee Highway in Sperryville. The property would be 600 square feet and include a tasting room, public restrooms, and an outdoor beer garden. Manufacturing is planned to be a 24/7 operation, and the applicant proposes the hours of operations to be Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tom Taylor, Sperryville resident and owner of Mt. Airy Field LLC, came to the public hearing on Monday to show support for the application, saying he does not oppose the construction. Taylor was the only member of the public to show up to the hearing.
The board recessed the public hearing until September.
Beaver dam analogues
Attorney Bill Fletcher gave a presentation to the board on Monday about the potential benefits of beaver dam analogues — an artificial beaver dam with the purpose of helping downstream ecosystems. Fletcher is proposing to build a dam on the Thornton River, which is an important watershed to the Chesapeake Bay system.
“I don't think we've got the beavers necessary to do the things that beaver dams do,” Fletcher said. “So what I'm suggesting is a program of BDAs, or Beaver Dam analogues. The beaver dams have a number of natural characteristics that would help the county. One, they slow the water as it's coming down, which will reduce flooding or reduce erosion ... The second thing they do is filter the water.”
Deputy Director of Friends of Rappahannock Brian Hoffman, an environmental nonprofit that serves 18 counties from Shenandoah National Park down to Chesapeake Bay, said they’re looking into funding partners, and that he thinks there is money to go through with the project.
He also encouraged the board to reach out to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission and the Rappahannock River Basin Commission Management about obtaining technology to deploy a series of early warning stream gauge monitors for temperature and streamflow to help better predict downstream flooding.
Fletcher also suggested that the board look into grant partners to map well drilling and to require well-drillers to document which way the water is flowing in the area where they are drilling.
“I've made over two or 300 calls on this issue, because I personally believe it's important,” Fletcher said of the BDAs. “I think Rappahannock County has a possibility of being the greenest county, the healthiest county, with the best water.”