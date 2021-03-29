Today

Sunny skies. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.