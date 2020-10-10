‘It’s the same old insect that we’re learning to live with’
Autumn brings many great things to Virginians this time of year: cooler temperatures, sweater season, apples, pumpkins — and stink bugs. These little critters can be found crawling or flying into homes from late September to mid October as they search for warm places to overwinter.
The brown marmorated stink bug (or “BMSB” as it is affectionately known to the scientific community) is native to Asia. It is believed to have been accidentally introduced in Pennsylvania around the turn of the century, and since then, it has become a prolific agricultural pest throughout the mid-Atlantic and even in Michigan and Oregon.
In Virginia, stink bugs feed on a diversity of crops such as apples, soy, eggplants, grapes, peaches, corn, chard, and tomatoes. And then in the winter they prefer to shelter together in clusters of hundreds — even thousands — to stay warm. So what does this mean for homeowners?
Thomas Kuhar, an entomology specialist and professor at Virginia Tech whose research focuses on the BMSB, spoke with the Rappahannock News this week. “If you want to keep stink bugs out of your house,” Kuhar said, “you have to know when they are getting into your house. And it’s happening right now. There’s a span of about one month.”
Kuhar said that during the short window of time between now and mid-October, homeowners should try to keep doors and windows closed to prevent any unwanted house guests.
“A lot of the really bad incidents can be traced back to a day where someone left the door open on the wrong afternoon.” Kuhar said. “Insecticide sprays work when they’re timed properly … but by [January] when people want to do something, it will be too late.”
But Kuhar said that even though it is a nuisance to homeowners and farmers, the brown marmorated stink bug isn’t necessarily all bad.
“I think it’s been an educational tool. Because of the stink bug a lot of people have learned about insects in general and … this bug ushered in education about biology and how insects can impact our lives. Mother nature may be learning to adapt to it, too.”
Kuhar said that some predatory insects like praying mantises are learning to rely on stink bugs as an abundant source of food.
“It’s the same old insect that we’re learning to live with,” Kuhar said.
Professor Kuhar’s Homemade BMSB Trap
What you’ll need:
Clean 2-liter plastic bottle
Razor blade or box cutter
Masking tape
Battery-powered LED light
How To:
With the box cutter, cut off the top third of the bottle and set aside.
Put the LED light in the bottom of the bottle.
Set the top part of the bottle upside down into the bottom part of the bottle to create a funnel (make sure you take the cap off so there is an opening where a bug can get through).
Add some masking tape to the sides of the bottle so that the bugs have a rough surface to climb up. Don’t put any tape on the inside of the bottle because you don’t want the critters to climb back out!
After dark, turn on the LED light and leave the trap for the bugs to find. In the morning, you might have a bug collection waiting for you.
Why it works:
Stink bugs, like many other insects, are attracted to light. There are many theories that attempt to explain the attraction. One theory is that lights give off pleasant heat. Another is that insects use light as a navigational tool because it suggests that a pathway is not blocked by an obstacle or predator.