Every year the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors selects one farm per county in the area to receive a state clean water farm award based on the farm’s accomplishments and commitments to land stewardship and conservation management.
The recipient of the 2021 Clean Water Farm Award for Rappahannock County was Wadefield Farm, owned by Paul Kalb and family. The farm is located between Sperryville and the Town of Washington and borders the Covington River. The farm is leased by the Thornhill Family, which grazes beef stockers during the growing season.
On hand to help present the Award to the Kalb’s was Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry, Debbie Cross from the Department of Conservation and Recreation and Mike Biniek, Rappahannock County District Director on the Conservation District Board of Directors.
The Kalb’s first moved to Washington D.C. over 30 years ago and began to spend time in Rappahannock. Naturally, they fell in love with the county’s scenic views. In 2011, for their 25th anniversary, they purchased the farm at the urging of a neighbor who owns the adjacent property.
Around that time, they were introduced to David Thornhill, who has managed the property ever since, along with his son, Karl. David Thornhill recommended that they install fencing to protect the Covington River, along with the streams and wetlands on the property. A few years later they sold part of the farm to Bull Run Winery, which planted to adjacent vineyard.
The farm is comprised of 90 acres of cool season, perennial pasture that facilitates a rotational grazing system for the beef stockers. The number of heads vary from year to year, but typically between 80 and 100 head of stockers are grazed on the property.
Conservation efforts through state programs began almost immediately after the farm was purchased in 2011. Streams were the only source of water for the livestock, and both Kalb and David Thornhill wanted to protect the farms water quality and establish wildlife corridors.
State cost share funds were approved to install stream exclusion fencing, interior cross fencing, and water troughs to supply water for livestock. The project protected over 11,000 feet of streambank from cattle access on the Covington River and several tributaries, as well as a large wetland. Upon completion of the project, over 25 acres of riparian buffer were established which enhances local water quality and provides valuable wildlife habitat.
The conservation efforts made by the Kalb Family over a decade ago and their commitment to improving water quality continues to provide water quality protection to the Covington River and downstream.
The writer is education/information coordinator for the Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District.