Throughout Ukraine’s history, the sunflower, the national flower, has been used as a symbol of peace. All over the world, the displaying of sunflowers has become one of the many ways the world is showing solidarity for the Ukrainian people.
How fitting and how thoughtful of Jill Simodejka of Rappahannock Hunt to decorate the hunt’s tailgate with beautiful sunflowers at the Hunt’s Point to Point this past weekend, a glorious sunny day at Larry Levy’s amazing property, The Hill.
The venue was remarkable, the entire course visible to all, with young riders astride their ponies, Hazel Nash racing atop her mount Light The Trail, James Wyatt galloping upon Bailey, professional jockeys and all manner of gifted riders.
To the backdrop of galloping hooves, the hillside was packed with onlookers, vendors smiled with glee at the large crowd, tailgates abounded — hugs, broad smiles and backslapping in spades. Libations flowed and great foods lined the cheerily decorated tables and dollar betting ran aplenty.
Reggie Williams remarked, “I’ll say it once, I’ll say it again … this race has a totally different feel to it … so peaceful and happy and welcoming.”
Yes, there was a feeling of peace and tranquility, a celebration of life after a social COVID-necessitated drought.
Well-known Rappahannock equestrian royalty attended: The likes of Gus Forbush, Gus Edwards, Sig Sigman, Huntsman and MFH’s Tommy Lee Jones, Summers Ollinger, Oliver Brown, Jeff Woodall, Melvin Johnson, Virginia Rushing, Karen Knapp, Beth Opitz, Heather Marsch, Gaylene Laimbeer, Katy Blackwell, John Harris Anderson and his wife Ellen Flynn, Martin Maldanado, Nita McKee, Jeanie McNear and so many long time friends and equine aficionados.
Chuck Akre, Alex Sharp, Heidi and Lindsay Eastham, Jan and Ron Makala, Aney Massie, Big Tom Massie, Jeanie Eastham, Debbie Massie, fans of the sport, all celebrating the hallowed tradition of the steeplechase race.
Old Dominion Hunt will hold their point-to-point April 9 at Ben Venue.
Results:
First Race: Quarles Petroleum Small Pony Race. Winner: Chewy, ridden by Will Slater
Second Race: Fredericksburg Symphony & Orchestra Medium Pony Race. Winner: Charleston, ridden by Yomar Ortiz, Jr.
Third Race: Horse Country Saddlery Large Pony Race. Winner: Goose, ridden by Carly Kern
Fourth Race - Wade H. Open Timber Race, In memory of Wade H. Massie III, lifelong Rappahannock County Foxhunter. Winner: Fletched, ridden by Graham Watters
Fifth Race: Rappahannock Hunt Foxhunter Timber Race. Winner: Boyfriend Brian, ridden by Will Driskill
Sixth Race: Xpress Copy & Graphics Open Flat Race. Winner: Animal Kingston, ridden by Graham Watters
Seventh Race: The Polo and Wine Maiden Flat Race. Winner: Diva Of Seville, ridden by Elizabeth Scully