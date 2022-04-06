Three national champion jockeys are entered in Saturday's Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point, with race officials saying entries on the overflowing card are the strongest in years.
Almost 100 horses are entered in 10 carded races – with splits likely in at least three of the day's events.
The steeplechase horse population rebounded strongly this season, said race chair and hunt joint-master Debbie Welch, plus, with the Orange County Hounds races canceled for 2022, the Old Dominion meet stands as one of the last point-to-point opportunities for horses and horsemen headed to the rich sanctioned circuit that begins locally in two weeks.
The April 9 program at historic Ben Venue Farm in Rappahannock County is also one of very few point-to-points offering cash prizes – the races pay out a “runner’s reward” to each Virginia-owned, -trained or -ridden starter. The bonus is paid from a fund filled from off-track betting revenue from the Colonial Downs OTB network around Richmond and in Southside.
The leading trainer and rider of the day each get a $1,000 bonus.
Graham Watters, Ross Geraghty and Gerard Galligan have each won the National Steeplechase Association rider title. Hall of Fame trainer Jack Fisher also heads to ODH, with current leading trainer Leslie Young set to saddle a pair.
Racing begins at 12 p.m., over hurdles, over timber and on the turf. The popular side-saddle ‘chase is carded as the day’s sixth race. The ODH date – one month before the rich Virginia Gold Cup, and course – Ben Venue’s natural bowl is among the top three steeplechase courses in the nation – make the event popular with horsemen as an early season prep as well as spectators for unparalleled views from parking and seating on the shoulder of Meetinghouse Mountain.
ODH hosts a hunter pace Sunday, April 10, at the club’s hunter trial course in Orlean. Admission is free to spectate at the hunter pace.
