Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.