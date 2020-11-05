Serendipity Equine’s rescued and rehabilitated horses are paired with veterans, first-responders, youth-at-risk and riders
Serendipity Equine debuted their first-ever Spooktacular Showcase on October 31st with more than 50 riders and families in attendance. Held outdoors on the 73-acre property in Amissville, the event offered a fun, COVID-conscious alternative to traditional trick-or-treating festivities.
Participants of all ages engaged in a variety of activities such as a costume parade and contest, horse costume contest, decorate-a-stall contest, and a kids’ obstacle course footrace. The main event of the showcase featured riders on horseback racing the clock while navigating through a spooky obstacle course, which included a maze, a witches’ weave through cones, a pumpkin figure-eight around barrels, a grave-yard bridge crossing, and opening/closing a gate while under saddle.
Winners of each contest received a festive show ribbon. The event concluded with Halloween candy for all the young attendees.
Erica Robinson, a volunteer and parent of a young rider at Serendipity, spoke highly of the family-friendly activity: “Our family felt like it was a really fun way to spend the Halloween day. A full day of fun instead or our usual tradition of a couple of hours of trick-or-treating. The consensus in our family was four votes for Spooktacular versus Trick or Treat!”
At the end of the event, it was announced that the Robinson family won the prize for the best decorated stall.
In addition to serving as a family-friendly affair, the showcase raised money to support Serendipity, which is a 501(c)(3) organization that pairs rescued/rehabilitated horses with veterans, first-responders, youth-at-risk, and riders of all abilities and levels.
The organization was founded by Executive Director Jess Lanham to not only offer equine-assisted learning opportunities but to also promote horsemanship for all individuals regardless of socio-economic status.
“We are so grateful to the community for whole-heartedly embracing our mission,” said Lanham. “Additionally, Serendipity is extremely thankful to our donors, our volunteers, and our riders for making the event a success. While the barn is always a joyful place, seeing so many of our riders laughing, celebrating, and congratulating one another made it seem even more extraordinary.”
— The writer serves as a Board Member for Serendipity Equine, Inc.
