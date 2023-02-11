Hounds1.jpg

The April 8 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point will offer more than $65,000 in purse money, a move by the sanctioning National Steeplechase Association expected to attract some of the circuit's top horses and riders.

 Photo by Betsy Burke Parker

$65k in prize money sweetens the day at Ben Venue\

Three of the day's nine carded races at the April 8 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point will be sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association, two divisions of a maiden hurdle and an open timber race.

