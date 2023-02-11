The April 8 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point will offer more than $65,000 in purse money, a move by the sanctioning National Steeplechase Association expected to attract some of the circuit's top horses and riders.
$65k in prize money sweetens the day at Ben Venue in April
Three of the day's nine carded races at the April 8 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point will be sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association, two divisions of a maiden hurdle and an open timber race.
It sweetens the pot at the already-popular Virginia meet by $65,000, making it the richest point-to-point ever in the U.S. The ODH races are held at historic Ben Venue Farm between Flint Hill and Washington.
It's one of seven spring point-to-points in Virginia: the March 4 Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point starts the schedule, closed by the April 30 Middleburg Hunt Point-to-Point.
The three NSA races at Old Dominion include a pair of $25,000 maiden hurdle races at 2 miles, one of which is restricted to fillies and mares, and a $15,000 open timber race at 3 miles.
The idea of including sanctioned races on the card was brought to the attention of National Steeplechase Association president Al Griffin, who lives in Marshall and hunts regularly with ODH. He's also co-chair of the Virginia and International Gold Cup Races. Griffin was concerned about an open date and looked to fill the gap on the NSA calendar -- there are no other meets scheduled for April 8.
Leadership at Old Dominion was quick to jump on the bandwagon and agreed to add the three NSA races to their card. The Virginia Equine Alliance provided purse support.
“Horsemen have been vocal in asking for more opportunities, particularly in the maiden filly and mare division,” Griffin said. “We had the open date so it was natural to reach out to the Old Dominion Point-to-Point and partner with them. The VEA once again stepped up and provided the purse structure. The sanctioned hurdle and timber races will be a popular addition to the already popular card, which is a win-win for everyone.”
On the unsanctioned card are another maiden hurdle, an open hurdle, ladies timber, several flat races and a side saddle race.
