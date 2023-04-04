NSA-sanctioned races, and a championship cast, anchor Saturday’s card
Headed to Rappahannock County on Saturday among the nearly 100 entries at the April 8 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point at Ben Venue are last year’s Eclipse Award steeplechaser, nine National Steeplechase Association (NSA) titlists and a hall-of-famer.
With nine Virginia-sanctioned races carded and three NSA-sanctioned races – and $65,000 in purses, this marks the first time NSA races have been embedded into a Virginia point-to-point program.
Race officials are delighted with the entries, said ODH joint-master Debbie Welch, and excited for the hybrid meet, a first for the Orlean-based club that celebrates its 100th anniversary next year.
The races begin at 12 p.m. at historic Ben Venue between Flint Hill and the Town of Washington.
Headliners of the day include two standouts from the Maryland barn of Hall of Fame trainer Jack Fisher – 2022 Eclipse champion Snap Decision in the open hurdle and Virginia Gold Cup hopeful Storm Team in the $15,000 open timber. Both have the services of champion jockey Graham Watters.
Other races on the card include two NSA maiden hurdle races, two point-to-point hurdles, amateur hurdle and timber and a trio of turf races close the day.A side-saddle race runs as the sixth race on the card.
Free live stream race coverage and complete entry details can be found here. Admission information and more can be found here.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...