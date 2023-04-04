OId Dominion Hounds

Steeplechase returns to Ben Venue near Flint Hill for Saturday 's Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point. Tickets are available online and at the gate. First post is 12 p.m.

 Betsy Burke Parker

NSA-sanctioned races, and a championship cast, anchor Saturday’s card

Headed to Rappahannock County on Saturday among the nearly 100 entries at the April 8 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point at Ben Venue are last year’s Eclipse Award steeplechaser, nine National Steeplechase Association (NSA) titlists and a hall-of-famer.

