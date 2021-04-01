Today

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.