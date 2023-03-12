Poetry in Motion: Thoroughbreds flaunting toned, rippled taut muscles galloping at breakneck, velocious speed over hill and dale, flat and timber races, deftly guided by agile, lithe riders, astride equine cushioned withers.
Rappahannock Hunt’s Point to Point on Saturday was indeed a celebration of the athleticism of horse and rider and thoroughbreds, and not to be outdone on the flat, were joined by large, medium and small ponies ridden by fearless young riders.
Cami Kern atop Mallory came in first place on The Quarles Petroleum Small Pony Flat. Yomar Ortiz astride Blueberry came in first place at the Fredericksburg Symphony & Orchestra Medium Pony flat. The announcer, commenting on Blueberry's lead, could only marvel and noted the horse lead by “many, many leads.” Some compared it to Secretariat's dazzling display of “many, many leads,” referring to the famous Virginia thoroughbred often nicknamed “Big Red.”
James Wyatt, atop Mini, came in first place on Horse Country Saddlery’s Large Pony Flat.
Not to be outdone by sheer determination and coming from behind, Barrister came in first with able rider Colin Smith. The Wade Massie Open Timber Race was won by none other than Elizabeth Scully, astride Fletched, the sole female jockey in the races. You go girl!
Unfortunately in the sixth race, Scully, atop Thomand Park, took a spill. The horse continued to the finish line and came in first. Still, without a rider, Thomand was disqualified.
The afternoon races were kissed with sunshine. Tailgates, laughter and back slapping were aplenty, while legendary Oliver Brown wore his trademark smile.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...