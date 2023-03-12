Chris1.jpg

Rider Elizabeth Scully and the Forrest Kelly-trained Fletched (at left) jumped to win their second-straight open timber at the Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point.

 By Betsy Burke Parker

Poetry in Motion: Thoroughbreds flaunting toned, rippled taut muscles galloping at breakneck, velocious speed over hill and dale, flat and timber races, deftly guided by agile, lithe riders, astride equine cushioned withers.

Rappahannock Hunt’s Point to Point on Saturday was indeed a celebration of the athleticism of horse and rider and thoroughbreds, and not to be outdone on the flat, were joined by large, medium and small ponies ridden by fearless young riders.

Chris2.jpg

Winning rider Yomar Ortiz greets owner-trainer Betty McCue following his 20-length score in the medium pony division.

