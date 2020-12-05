Young participants were greeted with friendly ‘nays’ from resident horses
Two local non-profit organizations, unified by similar missions to promote inclusion by providing opportunities for all youth, teamed up last Saturday to offer a free, basic horsemanship clinic.
The special workshop was sponsored by TC Williams Youth Sports Camps International and hosted by Serendipity Equine, both based in Rappahannock County. Young participants, accompanied by their parents, were full of smiles and excitement as they eagerly approached the barn and were greeted with a few friendly “nays” from the resident horses.
Jess Lanham, Serendipity’s executive director, welcomed the families young attendees, ages 4-11, to the barn. After learning the very important horse safety rules, the attentive participants identified the various parts of a horse’s body by labels on a very patient and steady Tennessee Walker named Alley Cat.
Additionally, they learned about grooming techniques and tools during a hands-on grooming experience with two other horses, Bugsy and Ada. The clinic concluded with a special appearance by Serendipity’s trusty pony, Bullseye, who gave each participant a short ride around the indoor arena.
Following the event, the families left with a horsemanship workbook for the students to continue learning about horses while at home. However, many of the kids agreed that they wanted to come back for additional hands-on activities. TC Williams, of TC Williams Youth Sports Camps International, was also eager to start planning a second clinic.
“This was a wonderful, extremely detailed clinic,” said Williams. “Now that I see how beneficial it is for the kids, I want to have even more children experience it.”
Williams himself is quite familiar with horses. His time spent as a groom for Steeplechase events eventually led to his organization publishing a children’s storybook as told through the eyes of a horse. The book, Prava’s Steeplechase Adventure, was illustrated by children who previously attended his clinics, which were held in from various countries throughout the world. The proceeds from the book, which is available on Amazon, helps to fund future clinics.
Similarly, Serendipity Equine is accepting pre-orders for a 2021 calendar featuring many of the organizations rescued and rehabilitated horses. With all of the proceeds going towards the care of the horses and scholarships for youth riding opportunities, this calendar will be available for order on Serendipity’s Facebook page.
“We are so grateful to be able to offer these types of clinics for children, free of charge,” said Serendipity’s Jess Lanham. “Everyone should be able to experience the unique joy that comes from forming a partnership with these amazing creatures. We are thankful to partner with TC Williams to be able to provide even more youth with this amazing opportunity.”
Additionally, Serendipity would like to extend a special thank you to the many volunteers who were on-hand throughout the event. This includes Wendy Wilcox, Krista Forcier, Meredith Fitts, Michelle Evans, Holly Jenkins, Linda Peters, and Nancy Metz.
The writer serves as a Board Member for Serendipity Equine.
