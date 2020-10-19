Junior rider from Castleton earns sponsorship of French saddlery
It’s not every day that the renowned French saddlery Devoucoux sponsors a junior rider in this or any other country, but after witnessing the special bond between 15-year-old Olivia Devening of Castleton and the striking blue-eyed Cremello pony she’s christened Maximus what’s there not to like?
Yes, confirms the young rider with a shy smile, as in Maximus the daring palace horse of identical cream color that gallops in pursuit of the thief who stole Rapunzel’s crown in Disney’s popular animated musical adventure Tangled.
The daughter of Janet Davis and Rob Devening, Olivia rides and trains at Abigail Gille’s acclaimed Sandy Hook Stables in Massies Corner, her instructor the former Canadian prize-winning jumper Courtney Olmstead.
It’s quite the honor, Gille observes, for a junior rider and show jumper of Olivia’s age and level to be sponsored by a leading international tack brand like Devoucoux.
“She’s very serious in her riding. She works very hard at it,” says Gille. “And they [Olivia and Maximus] are very trusting of each other. You want it where the rider is trusting of the pony and the pony is trusting of them.”
Last Thursday, Olivia and Maximus demonstrated their combined proficiency for Frenchman Pierre-Alexis de La Sayette, U.S. East Coast sales manager for Devoucoux, and Delia-Anne Biondi, the French saddlemaker’s technical advisor from Leesburg, clearing a challenging series of jumps in Sandy Hook’s schooling ring.
A sophomore at Highland School in Warrenton, Olivia says she has been riding for nine years, “eventing” for almost three.
Maximus, seemingly large for a “pony” — he slides under a horse’s minimum height by a mere “half-inch,” Gille confirms — is an import: bred in Wales, crossed the Atlantic to Colorado, only to find his nurturing rider and lasting home in Rappahannock County.
Cremello ponies and horses share captivating cream-colored coats, manes and tails. Some incorrectly refer to Cremellos as albino horses because as with Maximus they have blue eyes, pale coats, and pink noses. But albino horses are born with no pigment, while Cremellos have the distinct cream shade.
De La Sayette and Biondi explain that as part of Devoucoux’s generous sponsorship, the company will proudly supply Olivia and Maximus with assorted (read expensive) tack for training and competition purposes. Not the least of the accessories will be the all-important custom-made saddle: designed, cut, prepared, assembled and hand-stitched by Devoucoux’s craftsmen — “advised by their elders,” the company points out — in the saddlery’s workshops of southwest France.
While at Sandy Hook to observe Olivia and Maximus train last week, the Devoucoux reps took precise measurements to assure the new saddle fits both rider and pony, which is indispensable when it comes to dressage and jumping competition.
Asked between jumps how she feels about the impressive Devoucoux sponsorship, not to mention the personal attention by several leaders in her sport, let’s just say Olivia’s wide smile speaks volumes.
Better yet, a mere two days after de La Sayette and Biondi watched Olivia and Maximus perform at Sandy Hook Stables, the rider and pony this past weekend entered the U.S. Eventing Association (USEA) Area II Championships at Loch Moy Farm south of Frederick, Md., where Olivia won the Junior Novice Division Championship.